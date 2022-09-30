After 120 years, the library’s original tile roof will be replaced in late September and early October.
Along with a full roof replacement including the installation of a waterproof barrier, the clay tiles will be replaced with new French tiles by Ludowici, the same company that made the original tiles in 1902.
Planned work days are Monday through Saturday, and the project will take three to four weeks to complete.
A majority of the tiles will be recycled. As a natural product, these are 100% recyclable and can be crushed for use in other building projects. Our understanding is that the City of Stillwater will receive a rebate for recycling the tiles to help offset the cost of the roof repairs. A small number of tiles (about 100) will be saved for future uses such as fundraising, perhaps an exhibit, or other things. Stillwater Public Library Foundation is discussing using a portion of the saved tiles for fundraising, potentially as soon as the next For the Love of the Library event on Tuesday, November 15. For more information about the event visit stillwaterlibraryfoundation.org/events.
Work began on Monday, Sept. 26, and is expected to take three to four weeks. During that time, there will be no parking in the brick parking area off of 4th Street, including the handicapped parking space. The lot will be restricted for contractor use and equipment. Outdoor programming scheduled on the 4th Street Lawn will be moved inside during the replacement. The project could be noisy, especially in the fiction areas on the upper level. While is it not a safety hazard to be on the upper level, it will be a louder environment than normal. If you would prefer to avoid the noise, consider placing holds on adult fiction materials and picking them up from the holds shelf on the lower level or in a Library Locker on the parking ramp level.
Upcoming Events:
Be Your Own Favorite Writer: Sunday, Oct. 2, 1:30 p.m.
This session with The Loft Literary Center is for avid readers who want to learn what their favorite stories and characters can teach them about writing their own strong stories. This class will teach techniques for reading as writers and is intended for readers and writers alike. Registration required.
Stillwater Public Library is open on Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org.
