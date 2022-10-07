We recently added VOX Books to our children’s collection. VOX Books are audiobooks of popular children’s titles that live in print books. They read themselves to your children with lively voices to maintain engagement. There's no need for computers, tablets, or CD players. Push the button in the book to listen and read. Your child can have a book read to them over and over again even when you’re not available to read it to them. Educators and parents can use VOX Books to help early or struggling readers learn to pronounce words, hold a book and turn pages, and practice tracking text from left to right. There are fiction and nonfiction titles including Wemberly Worried by Kevin Henkes; Click, Clack, Moo by Doreen Cronin; Trains by Mary Lindeen; and Sea Turtles by Kari Kchuetz. VOX Books are on display in our children’s area or you can search "vox collection" at stillwaterlibrary.org for a complete list of titles and to place holds.
Upcoming Events:
Second Saturday Preschool Storytime: Saturday, Oct. 8, 10:30 a.m.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. Storytime will be held inside. No registration is required.
Enjoy an interactive storytime with your child that includes early literacy fun with books, songs, fingerplays, and body movement. Ages 0-3. Storytime will be held inside. No registration is required.
Tech Help: Thursday, Oct. 13, 2 p.m.
Sign up for an hour-long session to work individually with a technology assistant at Stillwater Public Library. We offer a wide range of tech help, including using a computer, getting on the internet, or using an iPhone, iPad, eReader, or Android device to access library resources. Registration is required.
Family Engineering Night with The Works Museum: Thursday, Oct. 13, 6– 7:30 p.m.
Join our special guest, The Works Museum, as we explore simple engineering through fun activities including using magnetic rods and steel spheres to make amazing structures that spin and interact, constructing and launching gliders that fly an amazing distance, and working in adult-child teams to make a device that launches a ping-pong ball high enough for a team member to catch! Activities will be available from 6-7:30 p.m. Some activities take longer than others so leave yourself time to explore as a family. No registration is needed.
Contact: Stillwater Public Library is open on Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. The Library will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10 for staff training. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter at stillwaterlibrary.org. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Quote of the Week:
“Oh, magic hour, when a child first knows she can read printed words!”
