 VOX Books

We recently added VOX Books to our children’s collection. VOX Books are audiobooks of popular children’s titles that live in print books. They read themselves to your children with lively voices to maintain engagement. There's no need for computers, tablets, or CD players. Push the button in the book to listen and read. Your child can have a book read to them over and over again even when you’re not available to read it to them. Educators and parents can use VOX Books to help early or struggling readers learn to pronounce words, hold a book and turn pages, and practice tracking text from left to right. There are fiction and nonfiction titles including Wemberly Worried by Kevin Henkes; Click, Clack, Moo by Doreen Cronin; Trains by Mary Lindeen; and Sea Turtles by Kari Kchuetz. VOX Books are on display in our children’s area or you can search "vox collection" at stillwaterlibrary.org for a complete list of titles and to place holds.

