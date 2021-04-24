Spring has long served as a source of creativity and inspiration for artists, so it is fitting that April is the month to celebrate the poem. If you are moved by the emerging buds and singing birds, try penning a few verses . . . or check out a book of poetry from the library. Here are a few of the latest titles to hit our shelves, including a short description from the publisher:
When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through, by Joy Harjo
United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo gathers the work of more than 160 poets, representing nearly 100 indigenous nations, into the first historically comprehensive Native poetry anthology. This landmark anthology celebrates the indigenous peoples of North America, the first poets of this country, whose literary traditions stretch back centuries.
How to Fly (In Ten Thousand Easy Lessons), by Barbara Kingsolver
In her second poetry collection, the author of The Poisonwood Bible and over a dozen other New York Times best-sellers celebrates natural wonders and addresses everyday matters in like hope, marriage, friendship and flying.
How a Poem Moves, by Adam Sol
A collection of playfully elucidating essays to help reluctant poetry readers become well-versed. Sol’s essays explain individual poems, including Diane Seuss’s “Free Beer,” Damian Rogers’s “Ode to a Rolling Blackout,” and Joy Harjo’s “Walk.” This book is for readers who are afraid they “don’t get” poetry but who believe that, with a welcoming guide, they might conquer their fear and cultivate a new appreciation.
Library Programs:
Virtual Club Book with Author Michelle Zauner: Tuesday, April 27, 6:30 p.m.
Join Club Book and Washington County Library for a virtual evening with Michelle Zauner, author of Crying in H Mart: A Memoir. Zauner is a darling of the modern indie music scene, better known by fans under her solo project alias Japanese Breakfast. Zauner’s family moved to the United States from South Korea when she was just months old. She spent her formative years as one of only a handful of Asian American students in her Eugene, Oregon neighborhood and school. The young songwriter grappled with her own “sense of Koreanness” then – and continued her journey of self-discovery while attending college and finding her footing in the East Coast music scene. Zauner fronted the Philadelphia-based rock band Little Big League from 2011-2014, before her mother’s unexpected cancer diagnosis compelled her to return home to Oregon. During this time, Zauner began to compose and record solo music, including the acclaimed album Psychopomp. She shared her story in 2018 in a viral New Yorker essay. This event will be held live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ClubBook/live. For complete information on the Club Book series, see clubbook.org. This project was funded with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Baby Bear’s Story Kitchen: Wednesday, April 28, 10:15 a.m.
Chef Baby Bear invites you to join him (and Miss Kim) in cooking up some stories, songs and poems! Each 20-25 minute program will include an appearance by Baby Bear with one additional Storytime element. This week features the book Amy Wu and the Perfect Bao by Kat Zhang. The accompanying recipe is for Bao (bit.ly/3uUwWNt). Storytimes are posted on Wednesdays at 10:15 AM on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Friends Curbside Bag of Books Sale: Friday, April 30 and Sunday, May 2
The Friends of Stillwater Public Library Spring Used Book Sale is back with a few changes. This year, the Friends will be offering a contactless “Bag of Books” sale. Drive into the library parking ramp for a curbside used book sale on Friday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 2 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Select one or more pre-packed bags of books by genre. All genres are first come, first served. Each bag is $10, cash only. All proceeds benefit the Friends and help fund library materials, programs, and services. Please note that the Friends will not be holding their spring book collection drive and are unable to accept book donations at this time.
The History of Norwegian Sweaters: Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m.
Learn about the history of different types and styles of Norwegian sweaters, including Setesdal, Fana, Marius, and Olympic. The presenter will also talk about the symbolism behind some of the patterns and colors on sweaters made today. Be sure to wear or show your favorite sweater. Program is via Zoom. Registration is required.
Adult Take & Make Kit: In April, while supplies last
Our kit for adults is a small star-shaped pin cushion. We’ll provide the supplies and instructions. You provide the creativity. Kits will be available while supplies last. No registration is needed. Stop by the library during Express Hours or drive through the ramp during Curbside to pick up a kit.
Youth STEAM Explorer Kits: In April, while supplies last
Stop in during Express Hours to pick up a take-home activity designed to promote science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. Each kit includes instructions, supplies, info bits, and recommended reading suggestions. Kits are typically available beginning the first Saturday of the month, while supplies last. April’s kits are Parachute Play (preschool), Rocks & Minerals (grades K-5), 3D Holograph Projector (tween & tween).
Library hours
The Stillwater library will be open on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 - 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop in for 60 minutes or less to browse the shelves, check out items, or use a computer.
Curbside pick-up services are also available. Visit stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for information about library materials, programs and services. To receive library updates, sign up for our e-newsletter at the bottom of the home page.
Quote of the Week:
“Poetry is what in a poem makes you laugh, cry, prickle, be silent, makes your toenails twinkle, makes you want to do this or that or nothing, makes you know that you are alone and not alone in the unknown world, that your bliss and suffering is forever shared and forever all your own.” – Dylan Thomas
