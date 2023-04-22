Climate change got you down? There are ways to do something about it! A wide array of ideas will be on display at Sustainable Stillwater MN’s first Climate Fair at Pioneer Park, April 29, from noon to 4 p.m. Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy live music! There will be kids activities and free giveaways.

Corresponding with Earth Month – which contains Earth Day, April 22, and Arbor Day, April 28 – the Climate Fair will showcase ways to save energy, save money, and reduce your carbon footprint.

