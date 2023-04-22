Climate change got you down? There are ways to do something about it! A wide array of ideas will be on display at Sustainable Stillwater MN’s first Climate Fair at Pioneer Park, April 29, from noon to 4 p.m. Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy live music! There will be kids activities and free giveaways.
Corresponding with Earth Month – which contains Earth Day, April 22, and Arbor Day, April 28 – the Climate Fair will showcase ways to save energy, save money, and reduce your carbon footprint.
The 25 exhibitors at this free Climate Fair will feature clean energy, sustainable agriculture, recycling help, environmental advocacy organizations, electric vehicles, e-bikes, electric lawn appliances, fossil-free investing, and info about new federal and state clean energy tax breaks.
All Energy Solar, which specializes in residential and business solar installations, is the event’s Presenting Sponsor. Organic Bob, with sustainable lawn care techniques and eco-friendly lawn machinery, is a Healthy Community Sponsor. Green Guardian Wealth Management, Interra Green Burial, Ace Hardware, and Xcel Energy are Responsible Advocate Sponsors.
Additional exhibitors include New Energy Equity, Arcola Flower Farm, Clean Energy Resource Teams, Better Place Forests, Kline Auto World, Minnesota Power and Light, Citizens Climate Lobby, Wild Rivers Conservancy, Solar United Neighbors, No Mow May, Bird City, and Sustainable Stillwater MN’s Green Business Directory.
The Green Business Directory is an organization of local, sustainable businesses. Local businesses can apply and be vetted by Sustainable Stillwater in order to become a member. There are currently 121 members listed in the Green Business Directory at GreenStillwater.org.
Bird City, locally led by Sustainable Stillwater, is an effort to educate and engage citizens in bird conservation, reduce threats to birds, and protect, restore and enhance bird habitats.
Because Stillwater is in the Mississippi migratory flyway, Mayor Ted Kozlowski officially declared March through May as “Bird Migration Awareness Months” and “Lights Out Months.” Lights Out is a movement that helps to prevent the deaths of countless birds during migration seasons. Turn off non-essential lights during the hours of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. to help significantly reduce bird mortalities.
No Mow May is an initiative to delay mowing the lawn in spring to allow grass and pollinator plants to grow through May 31. No Mow May helps preserve and protect pollinators. On Feb. 7, 2023, Kozlowski proclaimed May to be No Mow May, and suspends nuisance ordinance citations for long turf during the month so that all residents have the choice to delay mowing their lawns until June 1. Starting June 1, tall lawns may result in citation for city code violation.
Spring is a great time to think about the environment as mother nature comes back to life. You can learn about other subgroups and initiatives, like Bird City and No Mow May, from Sustainable Stillwater and other local green businesses at the Climate Fair.
For more information on any of the above, visit SustainableStillwaterMN.org, or join them at Stillwater’s first ever Climate Fair, which Sustainable Stillwater hopes to make an annual event.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.