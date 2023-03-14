The community of Stillwater is full of hills and valleys. Walking around downtown usually means going down – then having to come back up - the hills. To make it easier on the health-conscious walker, there are several staircases built into the bluff to help get back up into the neighborhoods of Stillwater.

The most well-known set of stairs are those on south Main Street. These stairs are commonly called the “Main Street stairs.” The steps lead from Main Street up to South Broadway and have been used by generations of Stillwater citizens.

Load comments