This placard honors the namesake of the Sunken Garden. The garden was established in 1934, when Henry Clay Farmer's family donated a strip of the land and the city gained ownership. The stonework at the garden is another piece that Trillium would like to restore.
Across the street from the Lowell Inn stands a cute little garden: Henry Clay Farmer Sunken Garden. The annual plans are starting to form about how to renovate the Sunken Garden.
The Perennial Garden Club of Stillwater-Trillium Chapter has been maintaining and renewing the plantings in the garden since 1970, and they have a unique historical perspective on this Stillwater gem.
The garden was established in 1934, when Farmer’s family donated a strip of land and the city took ownership of the property, according to Becci Dawson Cox of the Trillium Garden Club.
The drinking fountain, the little pond/water feature, and the irrigation, which used to be maintained by Stillwater’s water department, have all stopped working. The stonework also needs restoring.
Trillium is offering a time for all to gather, become familiar with the site, enjoy refreshments, and exchange ideas for the garden’s renovation.
The community, who use the garden for prom and wedding photos or peaceful relaxation, and adjoining businesses all have a stake in the garden, said Trillium gardeners.
Stillwater city council and city staff along with the Parks, Planning, and Heritage Preservation commissions will all be involved in the upcoming restoration plans for the Sunken Garden.
On May 22, there will be a Garden Gathering to consider the history and future of Stillwater’s Henry Clay Farmer Sunken Garden Park. The gathering is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Meet and mingle at the Garden, across Second Street from the Lowell Inn. Refreshments will be provided by Trillium.
