Stillwater attorney Tom Triplett was recently named Volunteer of the Year by LegalCORPS, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit. LegalCORPS’ mission is to increase access to the legal system for entrepreneurs, inventors, small businesses and nonprofits, especially those that strengthen low-income communities, by providing individuals and organizations with business law services they could not otherwise afford. LegalCORPS programs empower individuals and families to build noble legacies for generations to come. The mission is accomplished through a volunteer corps of over 600 attorneys.

The impact is real and significant. LegalCORPS staff and volunteers provided 3,314 hours of services to the 1,000+ clients. This represents a financial value of over $1.2 million given to small business, entrepreneurs, nonprofits and inventors. Further information and application forms for all services provided by the nonprofit can be found at Legalcorps.org.

