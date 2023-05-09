Stillwater attorney Tom Triplett was recently named Volunteer of the Year by LegalCORPS, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit. LegalCORPS’ mission is to increase access to the legal system for entrepreneurs, inventors, small businesses and nonprofits, especially those that strengthen low-income communities, by providing individuals and organizations with business law services they could not otherwise afford. LegalCORPS programs empower individuals and families to build noble legacies for generations to come. The mission is accomplished through a volunteer corps of over 600 attorneys.
The impact is real and significant. LegalCORPS staff and volunteers provided 3,314 hours of services to the 1,000+ clients. This represents a financial value of over $1.2 million given to small business, entrepreneurs, nonprofits and inventors. Further information and application forms for all services provided by the nonprofit can be found at Legalcorps.org.
Triplett now enjoys Emeritus status with the Minnesota State Bar and is the lead nonprofit attorney for LegalCORPS after serving the organization for nine years as a board member and several more as the chair of its nonprofit committee. In his role with LegalCORPS, Triplett screens all new nonprofit applicants and gives preliminary advice. He also frequently takes on local clients. Recent examples include Friends of Scandia Parks and Trails, the Cimarron Community Farm in Lake Elmo, and the Zephyr Theatre in Stillwater. All told, Tom provided 280 hours of pro bono assistance to nonprofits in 2022.
Triplett spent some 35 years in legal and executive positions in Minnesota state government including as Commissioner of three state agencies: Planning, Revenue and Finance. More recently he was CEO or interim CEO of five area nonprofits. He teaches nonprofit governance and finance as an adjunct in the Executive Education program of the University of St Thomas, and he recently completed a term as board chair of the Stillwater Area Community Foundation.
