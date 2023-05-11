A new AmeriCorps program, Summer Impact Corps, needs four people (age 17+) to serve as Summer Youth Learning and Enrichment Fellows at Neighborhood Center at Birchwood Townhome and Stillwater Adventure Club, and Summer Housing Stability Fellow at Valley Outreach.
AmeriCorps has launched a new program to meet community needs across the state this summer. As part of Summer Impact Corps, 450 Minnesotans will roll up their sleeves to provide support for youth, people experiencing homelessness, and local environmental projects.
Summer Impact Corps is a seasonal program that provides critical capacity for Minnesota communities. Members support education, youth enrichment, housing and environmental organizations while developing leadership through service. The program is administered by Ampact, in partnership with ServeMinnesota, the state’s hub for AmeriCorps service.
“As part of Summer Impact Corps, join a movement dedicated to leadership through service,” said program director of Summer Impact Corps, Chue Xiong. “Throughout the summer, members will build their skills, experience community in new ways, and focus on an extraordinary mission – getting things done for Minnesota.”
Summer Impact Corps has opportunities to make a difference in 48 communities. Members agree to serve a minimum of 300 hours over 12 weeks.
While focused on strengthening their communities, members will earn a stipend of $6,600 plus an extra $1,374 for tuition or student loans. Members also qualify for free individual health insurance, student loan forbearance and interest repayment. Child care assistance is available based on income and family size.
To join, you must be at least 17 years old (some positions require 18+), be a high school graduate (or equivalent), and be willing to commit to the full summer of service. No experience is required, as training is provided.
“This is a phenomenal opportunity to earn while making a real impact this summer,” says Xiong. “If you’re looking to learn, grow and give back, Summer Impact Corps is a great fit!”
Anyone interested in becoming a Summer Impact Corps member is encouraged to visit www.ampact.us/summer and apply by May 17 to serve from June 5 to August 26. Members are extensively trained, and no experience is needed.
