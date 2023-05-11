A new AmeriCorps program, Summer Impact Corps, needs four people (age 17+) to serve as Summer Youth Learning and Enrichment Fellows at Neighborhood Center at Birchwood Townhome and Stillwater Adventure Club, and Summer Housing Stability Fellow at Valley Outreach.

AmeriCorps has launched a new program to meet community needs across the state this summer. As part of Summer Impact Corps, 450 Minnesotans will roll up their sleeves to provide support for youth, people experiencing homelessness, and local environmental projects.

