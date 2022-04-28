St. Croix Ballet will be performing the comedic ballet “Coppelia” at the Stillwater Area High School on April 29, 30 and May 1 at 2 and 6 p.m. with the evening show being held in support of Ukraine.
Coppelia, along with Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella, are part of a trilogy of classical ballets performed each spring by St. Croix Ballet.
“While not as well known as the Nutcracker, Sleeping Beauty, and Cinderella ballets, “Coppelia” is perhaps the dancers and audiences favorite St. Croix Ballet production”, Artistic Director Susan Hovey said. “When people say they’ve never heard of the ballet, I like to joke that Coppelia is just like the Nutcracker, except for the music, costumes, and dancing. Oh, and it’s a really funny show.”
The ballet is about a girl named “Coppelia” who sits in her balcony all day reading and never speaking to anyone, according to a press release from the ballet company. A boy named Franz falls deeply in love with her and wants to marry her, even though he is already engaged to another woman, Swanhilda. It turns out “Coppelia” is a doll and the creation of the mad scientist Dr. Coppelius—and chaos and comedy ensues.
The lead, Swanhilda, will be performed by White Bear Lake senior Megan Van Ostrand and St. Croix Prep senior Kylyn Schwartz (split cast). St. Croix Ballet alum Sam Kratz will perform the role of Dr. Coppelius. Sophomore Joseph Kratz and St. Croix alum Will Kratz who danced with the Minnesota Ballet (Duluth) and is a current instructor at the studio, will split cast the role of Franz.
Other seniors dancing lead roles include Ellie Wicks, Heidi Neuman, Skylar Klund, Audrey Tenpas and Alli Tanabe.
Regarding the aid for Ukraine performance on Sunday evening, Hovey said. “Internationally, nationally, and here in the Twin Cities, the Ukrainian and the Russian communities are deeply a part of the ballet world and several local Ukrainians and Russians are reaching out to their communities to join St. Croix Ballet in our support of Ukraine at this incredible tragic time.”
Contributions will also be accepted on the website as a Sunday night ticket purchase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.