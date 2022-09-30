Perception is everything.
Making sure Native American history and culture are accurately presented in society will help improve our understanding of that period and shed more light on the experience of a people who once dominated this landscape.
To help in that endeavor, “Our Home: Native American Initiatives at the Minnesota Historical Society” will be presented by Amber Annis, the Director of Native American Initiatives of the Minnesota Historical Society on Tuesday, Oct 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the Margaret Rivers Room at Stillwater Public Library.
Native American Initiatives was a department that was created in 2016 due to a need for a stronger narrative for indigenous content and history to be told throughout the historical society.
Amber Annis has been director of Native American Initiatives for one year. She has a master’s degree in history with a focus on American Indians in the 20th century. She is currently finishing her dissertation for a Ph.D. in American Studies.
Annis’ role is to help with the vision and strategy of how Native histories and folks are talked about through a variety of ways including the curation of exhibits, programming, and interpretive work at historic sites.
“The biggest goal at NAI is really to ensure that we are highlighting Native representation in an accurate and responsible manner,” said Annis.
Annis also helps with operating two important programs within the department including Native American Undergraduate Muesum Fellowship and Native American Artisan Residents. Both programs are designed for further accessibility of the Historical Society’s collections. Annis is also a member of the leadership team at the Minnesota Historical Society.
The Oct. 4 event at the Stillwater Public Library will be an informative opportunity for Stillwater residents to learn about the resources and collections that NAI has and how the attendees history may tie in with the organization’s resources.
“We want to remind people that we are here as a voice for them,” said Annis. “We do better with the partnerships and connections we have with communities. The most important part of this event is to make these connections and let people know about our work.”
“We try very hard to highlight not only historical understandings of Native people but also contemporary understandings,” stated Annis. “A key part of our work is reminding people that Native people are still here.”
Stillwater’s Native American Student Alliance (NASA) will be giving a special presentation of artifacts, cultural and historical information at the event. This is NASA’s fifth year at Stillwater Area High School. The group is dedicated to learning about Native American culture and spreading awareness and education about Indigenous issues and culture throughout the school community.
