The City of Stillwater is looking for photos of the city to use for the redesign of its website and is asking community members for submissions.
The city is hoping to get photos of people and places in the downtown riverfront and surrounding areas. Photos that make the community unique, such as landmarks, attractions, streetscapes, art, architecture, parks and events are encouraged for submission.
According to a news release, the city will mostly be using the photos for its new website, but may also use some in other materials that they produce. All photos, if used, will receive photo credit.
Residents can send as many photos as they like to photos@ci.stillwater.mn.us. Photos must be at least 300 dpi resolution in a .jpg format that is no more than 8 megabytes in size. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 14.
By providing the photos, senders agree to let the city use the photos on its website and in other publications, and that any faces in the photo have also given permission.
