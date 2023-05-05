The city council meeting on May 2 had another long consent agenda, but with two items removed, the consent items were mostly liquor licenses for the summer. In addition to liquor licenses, a handful of contracts were approved, and a few events were discussed.
Sediment ponds
Among the contracts were two pond water contracts, for ponds that act as sediment traps for storm-water runoffs and that have accumulated sediment over the years.
•The Second Street pond has had its sediment sampled and surveyed to determine the amount and classification for proper disposal. A nearly $20,000 contract was approved to have Arnt Construction Company remove the sediment.
•There are also ponds at Settlers Glen that need their sediment sampled and surveyed for proper disposal. The city approved a contract for under $5,000 to Midamerica Technical and Environmental Service, Inc. to determine the amount, classification, and proper disposal of the sediment.
Retaining wall
•The Laurel Street retaining wall is deteriorating and needs to be replaced, so the city is entering into an agreement with SEH Inc., or Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc., for $8,300.
Goodbye to gravel
•One of the last remaining gravel roads in the city, 72nd Street, between Northland Avenue and Rutherford Road, will be improved by Minnesota Paving and Materials for just under $500,000, which is about 30% lower than the engineer’s estimate of about $670,000.
Drinking fountain
•Another consent agenda item was a proposal to install a drinking fountain in Benson Park. Council approved entering into an agreement with Miller Excavating for the Benson Park water fountain project.
Car wash
•At the May 2 city council meeting, a public hearing was held regarding a proposed car wash at the former Herberger’s location, right by the intersection of Washington Avenue and Highway 36. As stated in the agenda packet, “On March 28, 2023, the Planning Commission heard and denied the application for a conditional use permit to allow a car wash… The Planning Commission denied the conditional use permit due to concerns about traffic (both public roadway safety, capacity, and level of service as well as internal traffic circulation safety, vehicle stacking and potential vehicle/pedestrian conflicts).”
The applicant, Mikden of Stillwater LLC (Michael Givens, property owner) and Rocket Car Wash, appealed the Planning Commission’s denial and submitted a revision to address some of the concerns.
Because the main remaining concern was the intersection of Washington Avenue and the frontage road, council ultimately upheld the appeal and approved the project to build a car wash on the property. Mayor Ted Kozlowski stated that the intersection is the responsibility of the city to fix, and that it is unfair to deny the application due to something out of the applicant’s hands.
The motion to uphold the appeal and approve the project was carried in a 3-1 vote, with Mike Polehna absent and Larry Odebrecht voting against. Odebrecht stated that he didn’t think the intersection could handle the extra traffic the car wash might bring.
Summer events
•Two summer events were approved and discussed at the May 2 meeting.
Summer Tuesdays are set to return. The recurring event will take place on six Tuesday evenings starting July 11 and lasting through August 15. As stated in the agenda packet, “This free community event features live music, food and merchandise vendors and a movie in the park.”
A letter from Summer Tuesday, Inc., stated, “The motto of STI is ‘Here for Good’; it has two meanings. The events are ‘here for good’ with plans to keep the events running year after year. STI is ‘here for good’ by partnering with a variety of nonprofits in Stillwater.”
The letter also stated, “We produce this event for the enjoyment and good of our community. Our organization, Summer Tuesday, Inc, is a nonprofit that supports other local nonprofits.”
Summer Tuesdays will be on the waterfront for the 21st year, according to Summer Tuesday, Inc.
Fourth of July
•Fourth of July celebrations were also discussed and approved with a caveat regarding the cannons.
The civil war cannons on Mulberry Point prompted several complaints. One complaint is that it is insensitive to veterans with PTSD. Additionally, when it gets dark, there is no warning that the cannons will be fired. According to the agenda packet, “During the daytime hours, it’s easy to see when the cannons will be fired but not when it’s dark.”
Council Member David Junker noted that, “It shakes your whole being every time those cannons go off, and it is loud.”
Council requested that the cannons stop being fired once the live music starts at 5:30 p.m. The proposed plan included firing the cannon every half hour, though city council stated just on the hour would be better. No firm decisions were made about how often the cannons would go off.
Odebrecht added, “I would love when we kick this off with the ‘National Anthem,’ if we could stop the cannons, and when the ‘rocket’s red glare’ line comes up if the vendor could shoot something up to kick us off, then that would just be– I would burst into red, white and blue and turn into the star-spangled banner right there.”
“We’ll do everything we can to make that happen,” stated Joe Kohlmann, city administrator and treasurer.
And in case anyone was wondering, there will be $46,000 worth of fireworks set off on July 4.
Light the Night
•Another upcoming event is Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters, from May 4 through May 7. Buildings, landmarks and even homes may glow red to honor firefighters who risk or have lost their lives to save others.
