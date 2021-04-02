A group of Stillwater residents and area Boys Scouts braved cool and windy weather Sunday, March 28, to launch a floating loon-nesting platform in South Twin Lake.
The platform was floated to a location on the northeast end of the lake, in hopes that a nesting loon pair will soon make it their home and raise a family of little loons.
The idea to build and launch the platform came from Stillwater resident Rob Thompson, who lives near the lake on Neal Avenue. A few years back, Thompson and his wife noticed a pair of loons had established a nest in the northeast corner of the lake. The nest was close to Highway 96 and attracted many visitors who enjoyed watching the Minnesota state birds nesting in the area.
However, in both 2019 and 2020, Thompson saw that the loons lost their eggs because of the rising water level in the lake. Record rainfalls those years had led to high water levels in several Stillwater area lakes.
“After the second year the loons lost their nest, my friends and I decided to look into an artificial loon platform. There are some plans online. We built the platform out of PVC piping, added fencing material and artificial grass to the top,” Thompson said.
There is no guarantee the nest will attract loons, Thompson noted. It could take a season or two before it’s utilized, if ever. The platform floats and has two ropes attached to cement blocks. The ropes have slack in them allowing for the rise and fall of the platform depending on water levels.
Thompson enlisted help from good friends Skip Jobe, Jim Bohn, and Frank Kurkowski. He consulted the DNR, and applied for a permit through the Washington County Sheriff’s office as well as the Stillwater Public Works Department.
Thompson reached out to the Stillwater Boy Scout group led by Scoutmaster, Jim Zeigler. Ziegler and several scouts from Troop 9249 were interested helping the project. Scouts Zachary Smith, who lives on the lake, and Parker Ziegler, were there that Sunday helping to move the platform to its summer home. Committee member Jeff Smith was also on hand to help the process.
Also helping out was retired Scoutmaster Ron Walkinshaw, who said the launch went well, as they loaded the concrete blocks onto the top of the platform and pulled it across the lake using canoes.
Walkinshaw was in the canoe towing the platform, and he said he was surprised by the amount of drag that was pulling. “Zach (Scout Zachary Smith) and I had to work at it with the paddles, but once we got it moving and pointed in the right direction it all went smoothly. A fun afternoon on the water, we thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said.
They will plan to remove the platform in late summer or early fall, because the winter ice might damage the PVC pipes that float the platform.
And while the platform still carries its “for rent” sign, the organizers are hoping that a nesting loon pair will soon adopt it as home sweet home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.