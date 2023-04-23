Situated above the Potomac River in Virginia, Mount Vernon was the home of George Washington for 40 years. He is buried there. After his death, the home transcended through the family until the 1850s when John Washington, a grand nephew, allowed the house, outbuildings and even the tomb to become neglected.
A group of women took on the task of raising funds to purchase the estate and called themselves the “Mount Vernon Ladies Association.” The women needed to raise $200,000 to purchase the home and land, during a national economic downturn in the late 1850s.
The call was for all the states in the Union to do their part by raising money to preserve Washington’s home. Each state had a person to head up the committee, and in the new state of Minnesota, that was Minnesota’s first lady, Sarah Sibley.
Sibley worked throughout the state, writing press releases, organizing fundraising events, and pushing for the preservation of this historic home. She found help with the wife of the Lt. Governor William Holcombe of Stillwater, Henrietta, to organize a grand event in Minnesota’s river community of Stillwater.
The Lady Managers of the Mount Vernon Association for the city of Stillwater included Holcombe, Mrs. Socrates Nelson, Mrs. Harvey Wilson, Mrs. Hollis Murdock, Mrs. Gold T. Curtis, Mrs. Andrew J. Van Vorhes, Mrs. Wm. Hempstead and Mrs. Charles Butler. These women became dedicated to this cause and organized an event at the new hotel at the corner of Second and Myrtle streets for May 5, 1859.
Although this seemed like a subject that the Nation would rally behind, there were some in Minnesota that did not care for the idea. Columbus Stebbins, the editor of the “Hastings Independent” paper wrote, “Far and wide the Mount Vernon Association is extending its operations… for the purpose of giving notoriety and character to every species of humbuggery and humbuggeries.”
The event in Stillwater was advertised in the local paper. It was to be at 7 p.m., and “the spacious hall will be fitted up for dancing, and rooms will be set apart for games of chess and draughts [checkers], and also for those not disposed to participate in any amusement.” The people invited to the grand event were those who “are disposed to aid in this patriotic cause.”
The party was a “decided success.” Even though the “amount raised was not as large as would have been realized under a different state of financial affairs,” the entertainment was “arranged and conducted with exquisite taste,” according to the “Stillwater Messenger.” The amount raised was $83, but an additional $17 was given to make the event the largest of its kind in Minnesota.
The efforts of the Nation were successful, and the Mount Vernon Ladies Association raised the funds to preserve the house of the first President of the United States. Minnesota and Stillwater played a big part of that preservation effort – and it was the first time that historic preservation came to Stillwater.
Today more than a million people visit Mount Vernon annually. It is ironic that the hotel that held the party in 1859 was later torn down to make way for the Lowell Inn – whose motto is “The Mount Vernon of the West!!”
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society, wchsmn.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.