Situated above the Potomac River in Virginia, Mount Vernon was the home of George Washington for 40 years. He is buried there. After his death, the home transcended through the family until the 1850s when John Washington, a grand nephew, allowed the house, outbuildings and even the tomb to become neglected.

A group of women took on the task of raising funds to purchase the estate and called themselves the “Mount Vernon Ladies Association.” The women needed to raise $200,000 to purchase the home and land, during a national economic downturn in the late 1850s.

