From Disney to Broadway to Stillwater Area High School, the theater is putting on their own adaptation of the musical “Newsies” this spring, with opening weekend April 14, 15 and 16 and additional showings April 20, 21 and 22.

Students and staff at the SAHS theater department have been hard at work after school and on days off of school. Auditions took place just before winter break, and rehearsals started in January and February.

