From Disney to Broadway to Stillwater Area High School, the theater is putting on their own adaptation of the musical “Newsies” this spring, with opening weekend April 14, 15 and 16 and additional showings April 20, 21 and 22.
Students and staff at the SAHS theater department have been hard at work after school and on days off of school. Auditions took place just before winter break, and rehearsals started in January and February.
Students stay at school to rehearse until 5 or 6 p.m. at first, but as show dates approach, they stay as late as 9 p.m.
Staff members handled the choreographer, directing, and certain technical aspects, but the production is largely student-led.
Grif Sadow, the artistic director for the musical who coordinates the theater for the district and is director for the high school, stated, “We do, for the first time, have a student assistant set designer and lighting designer to work with the adults on the set and lighting designs… We also have a student costume assistant,” he added. “So, there’s a lot of student work that goes into it.”
In other productions, students have more involvement in script writing and other parts of the creative process. Since this is an adaptation, the creative vision is more adult-driven.
“It has a really strong message and historical perspective on child labor… There are states right now rolling back child labor laws,” Sadow stated. Reports include Minnesota as one of several states currently attacking or threatening child labor laws.
“So it’s actually relevant to things that are happening even today,” Sadow said. “It also has a really strong message about the power of young people.”
“Young people feel really powerless, you know. Many of them are not able to vote; many of them see the world differently than the older generations and feel powerless, feel they don’t have a voice. I think this has a positive message that it doesn’t matter how old you are: you still can have a voice; you can still have perspectives; you can still go out and lead. If change is going to take place, many times we need to rely on our younger generation to grow up making that change. I think it really champions the power of the creativity and resiliency of young people and their ability to create the world that they want to live in and make positive change.”
Putting on a production can stand as a metaphor for students making change. They design sets and costumes to transform the stage and actors. They control the lighting to direct people’s attention.
After all the showings are finished, the theater “strikes.” In their case, strike means striking down the sets and bringing the theater back to its original blank state.
On April 16, they have a matinée showing at 2 p.m. All the other showings, on April 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22, start at 7 p.m.
Sadow stated, “It’s a popular show, so get your tickets soon.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.