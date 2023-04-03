The school board meeting on March 28 recognized the achievements of two chess club students.
Two members of the Stillwater Area High School chess club placed first and second in the Minnesota Scholastic Championships.
Jonah Bailey, who placed second in his category, was instrumental in getting the chess club started.
With four games on Saturday and two games on Sunday, and with games lasting up to three hours, it was a long weekend for both of them. Owen Pelletier, who placed first, stated that he only had about 10 minutes between matches to rest and recover. Chess games can be mentally taxing, so by the end of Saturday, Pelletier was exhausted.
Both of them won four of their games, drew one, and lost one.
Before the meeting commenced, chess tournament winner Pelletier could be heard discussing his chess skills and their impact with his dad, the high school’s chess club coach and Superintendent Mike Funk. Pelletier can win games blindfolded or with his back turned to the board. He can visualize the board in his head very clearly and keep that image in focus for hours at a time. He stated that the first time he played blindfolded, he got about an hour into the match, about 50 moves in, before he lost track. Losing focus for just a few seconds can break the clarity of the image.
Pelletier also spoke before the meeting of how his chess skills influence his everyday life. Just like how he can visualize the board, the pieces, the potential actions, reactions, and consequences following those, in his day-to-day life he might wonder what would happen if he were to do something, and begin to visualize the results and better judge whether to take that action.
