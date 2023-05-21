One of the great things about living in a river town is the river! There have been many summer days and nights that have been spent out on the St. Croix River either fishing, camping, or both by most of the Valley residents. It would be wonderful to make a living on the river, enjoying the great outdoors and seeing nature at its best. One such occupation that combined all of these things is that of a river boat pilot.
There have been many pilots that have guided the steamboats up and down the St. Croix over the last 150 years or more. Their names read like a who’s who in Valley history, with Batchelder, Folsom, Kent, Knapp, Swain, Hanks, and A.T. Jenks.
Captain Austin T. Jenks was born in Essex County, New York, on Oct. 12, 1833. He lived in his native area until he was 21 years old, where he attended and taught school.
In 1854, he moved to Albany, Illinois, and a year later, made his home in Stillwater. He began working in the lumber industry, and in 1871, he built the “Brother Jonathan” at Le Clair, Iowa. This was only the second steamer built for the direct purpose of rafting logs on the Upper Mississippi River region. In 1874, Jenks sold the steamer to the firm Durant, Wheeler & Co., and he became a member of the firm and stayed in that business until 1887. After that time, Jenks engaged in logging and lumbering operations until his death.
Captain Jenks was married three times. The first marriage took place in Albany, Illinois, when he married Miss Bennett. After her death a short time later, he married Miss Amanda Paige of Stillwater, who also died a short time later. His third marriage was to Miss Harriet Bennett, the sister of his first wife, and they were married in 1866 at Albany, Illinois. Together, Harriet and Austin had two children, both daughters.
In 1880, Jenks built a beautiful brick home at 504 S. Fifth St. in Stillwater that still stands today. The home has Eastlake woodwork from its cornice to bracket to porch. The home’s tower, along with the steep roofs, does give it a Gothic look. In July, 1886, the Jenks home was fitted with incandescent electric lamps.
Having his home fitted with electricity this early was not a shock to many people. It was Jenks, along with E.W. Durant and W. J. Horn, who organized the Stillwater Electric Light Company in the early 1880s. Originally, when the electric plant was established, it was the intention to furnish power from the St. Croix Lumber Company sawmills in South Stillwater (now Bayport).
Jenks’s later business interest was the J.O. Holen & Co. (retail and wholesale grocers), in which he was a partner until his death. He was also a director of the First National Bank, a member of the Stillwater Club and the Commercial Club, and was elected several times to Stillwater city council and to the school board, in which he served as its president.
Time, like “Old Man River,” keeps moving on, and on March 3, 1902, Austin T. Jenks died at his home in Stillwater. After his death, A.B. Easton wrote of Jenks: “He loved kindness, for his was a kindly nature. He loved honor for honor, for he was one of nature’s noblemen.”
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society, wchsmn.org.
