One of the great things about living in a river town is the river! There have been many summer days and nights that have been spent out on the St. Croix River either fishing, camping, or both by most of the Valley residents. It would be wonderful to make a living on the river, enjoying the great outdoors and seeing nature at its best. One such occupation that combined all of these things is that of a river boat pilot.

There have been many pilots that have guided the steamboats up and down the St. Croix over the last 150 years or more. Their names read like a who’s who in Valley history, with Batchelder, Folsom, Kent, Knapp, Swain, Hanks, and A.T. Jenks.

