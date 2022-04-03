The Washington County Historical Society will host author Brian Casey to speak about his book “Ambulance Man” at the Washington County Heritage Center on Tuesday, April 5 at 7 p.m.
Casey grew up in Stillwater and worked on the Stillwater Ambulance when it shared a space with Stillwater Taxi at the bottom of the Second Street hill at Mulberry Street. For his entire adult life Casey has worn the proverbial caps of EMT, paramedic, EMS educator and police officer in a variety of locations throughout Minnesota and the U.S. “Ambulance Man” is a “behind-the-scenes ride that is sometimes funny, sometimes frightening, but always heartfelt.”
The book will be available for purchase at the event.
An excerpt of “Ambulance Man:”
“For years as a boy, I had rushed from my house to the corner of Third and Laurel for a distant glimpse of the very ambulances that were now coming there to pick me up to be the ambulance attendant. Like a realized dream of glory, that most beautiful of man-made objects, the ambulance, would stop before me and I would climb in.
At night the phone would ring and the caller quip, “Gotta call, pick ya up.” Sometimes I wouldn’t hear the phone ring and my folks would take the call and wake me with the message. I would spring from bed, dress with trembling hands, and go out into the dark. I would stand in the illumination of the streetlight as crickets chirped in the summer or crystalized snow fell in the winter.
The Washington County Heritage Center will be open at 6 p.m. for in-person event attendees to experience the museum prior to the event at 7 p.m.. Reservations not required. The program will also be available on Zoom. Virtual attendees may register on WCHS’s website at wchsmn.org/event/ambulanceman/
The program is free to the public and will last about one hour. For questions, contact emily.krawczewski@wchsmn.org or visit the Washington County Heritage Center Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
