The Afton House Inn, a valued Porch Partner of A Mother’s Rest (AMR), will be hosting a three-night respite retreat April 16-18 exclusively for solo moms and adult caregivers of loved ones with extra needs. Guests of the Afton House Inn will enjoy views of the St. Croix river and if interested, a cruise of the river during their stay.
This type of retreat is one of many scheduled throughout 2021 that AMR coordinates as part of our mission to provide much needed rest and relaxation to caregivers of loved ones with extra needs across the country. The benefits of proactive self-care have been long overlooked in the disability community.
Acknowledging the emotional and physical impacts parents and caregivers face is imperative in ensuring the best long term care to their loved ones.
The mission of AMR is to provide affordable, year-round, in-person respite and fellowship opportunities for mothers and other caregivers of children/adults/spouses with disabilities. Partnerships with inns across the country like this one will afford guests of the program the opportunity for recuperative rest and rejuvenation.
A Mother’s Rest, as a 501c3 non profit, relies entirely on donations to support our respite events. For more information on our mission, retreats, and how you can help visit the website amothersrest.org.
