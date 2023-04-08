Free parking in downtown Stillwater won’t likely be completely eliminated under a proposal that has been years in the making by the city, but drivers can expect that streets to the east of Main in downtown (heading toward the river) will see paid parking requirements in the months ahead.
At a recent workshop meeting, the city council discussed the proposed change in the pay zones of downtown parking.
As proposed, parking would be about one dollar per hour and could be paid through an app on smart phones or by credit card at kiosks. These paid parking zones would be enforced from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Downtown businesses have expressed interest, according to Community Development Director Tim Gladhill, in offering vouchers to patrons for free or reduced-cost parking.
Main Street would act as a free short-term parking zone, in part because paid parking on Main Street would require far more credit card kiosks, and those kiosks cost about $8,000, and in part because Main Street is a county highway (County Road 18, Minnesota Highway 95), so paid parking would require statewide policy changes. In the core part of downtown, from Nelson to Mulberry, Main Street would have a 30-minute time limit; near the outskirts, it would be an hour.
Mayor Ted Kozlowski stated he is glad that the city cannot charge all along Main Street, because he still wants an abundance of free short-term parking. He believes having those quick zones would lead to open parking spaces on Main Street far more often, which would be better for downtown businesses and parking in general.
Gladhill also discussed the ability to offer free-parking holidays, such as allowing free parking on summer Tuesdays.
If the parking zone changes go through as proposed, there would be three dedicated lots for employees working in downtown Stillwater to park in, given the business or employees purchase an employee pass. One person stated that employee passes might cost $20 per month. Employees would also be allowed to park elsewhere, but these three lots, with close to 100 spots, would be reserved for employees.
If this proposal is approved, it is possible that certain events, such as spring flooding, would enable free parking. The system that would be used makes it easy to stop enforcing paid parking.
Kozlowski also clarified that this system would be simple to amend at any time; it would not be like the removal of parking meters in the past. If these changes seem to discourage people from visiting the city, he would want to amend the policy quickly.
These proposed changes won’t affect much west of Main Street. If anything, some areas to the west may see extended time limits.
Kozlowski shared an idea that there could be signs on Main Street with two large arrows to make clear that to the east is paid parking and to the west is free.
While some people are against paid parking in downtown, it was widely suggested at the meeting that these changes would likely ensure that more parking spaces would be available at any time.
Council member Larry Odebrecht added, “I just want to be super clear on why we’re doing this. Last 10 years, our expenses – and this is not normal for the city – our expenses have outrun our revenues.”
A bar graph of the parking fund showed that over the years 2011-2021, costs significantly exceeded revenue nine out of 11 years and broke even another year. Only one year of the past 11 gained any revenue (and that was a small gain).
Council member Dave Junker indicated that, once approved, the city would want to get this system implemented as soon as possible.
Junker and Gladhill both said June 1 could be the earliest start date. Next steps involve installing necessary infrastructure, making sure businesses are sorted with voucher codes and employee parking passes, and communicating these changes.
