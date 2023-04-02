Living in the St. Croix Valley, residents have easy access to many water sports. The St. Croix River is alive with boats during the summer, and there are also many ice-fishing houses during the winter. Fishing on Lily Lake or McKusick Lake is something that every youngster does when growing up in the community. Skating on the ice is also a wintertime sport of many, and during the 1930s, Olympic speed-skating took its place on the ice of Lily Lake.

In 1934, the Stillwater Junior Chamber of Commerce, the JCC, promoted a skating event on McKusick Lake. It was mainly local and regional skaters that came and raced on a quickly arranged track. The event was successful and plans for an even bigger event were in the works for 1935.

