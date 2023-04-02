Living in the St. Croix Valley, residents have easy access to many water sports. The St. Croix River is alive with boats during the summer, and there are also many ice-fishing houses during the winter. Fishing on Lily Lake or McKusick Lake is something that every youngster does when growing up in the community. Skating on the ice is also a wintertime sport of many, and during the 1930s, Olympic speed-skating took its place on the ice of Lily Lake.
In 1934, the Stillwater Junior Chamber of Commerce, the JCC, promoted a skating event on McKusick Lake. It was mainly local and regional skaters that came and raced on a quickly arranged track. The event was successful and plans for an even bigger event were in the works for 1935.
This time the JCCs partnered with the Northwest Skating association to bring contenders for the United States Olympic team to the event. The “Stillwater Post-Messenger” noted that, “State and Northwest stars as well as those who frequent the contests at Lake Placid, Ottawa and other Eastern winter sport centers, will be seen in action.”
“Lily Lake will be in gala attire for the visitors,” the paper said. “Nature has provided an ideal setting. The approach to the lake, through an avenue of pines with gently terraced path leading down the hillside to the lake in the natural amphitheater, opens out with plenty of room for the hundreds of spectators on the terraced hillside. Evergreens mark the curves of the six-lap track, and are clustered about the warming house.”
This event was not just for men; four or five of the best-known women skaters in the country also would be here to compete. There was Kit Klein of Buffalo, N.Y., Gerry Pelto of Duluth, Minn., Maddy Horn of Oconomowoc, Wis., Eleanor Thiel of Chicago, Ill., and Dot Franey, Edna Schwartz and Helene Hartman all of St. Paul, Minn.
The event took place the evening of Jan. 16, and more than 1,500 people gathered to witness the competitions. There might have been double the number, according to the Junior Chamber, had it not been for an all-day snow that made some roads impassable and hampered the vision at the track.
Eddie Schroeder of Chicago won the 5,000-meter and 1,500-meter events in the Olympic tryouts, and Delbert Lamb, Chicago, was the 500-meter winner. The two skaters then met in a special two-lap race that Lamb won by a “scant margin.” Taking the women’s honors was Kit Klein, winning in both the 220-yard and three-quarter-mile events.
All the skaters in Stillwater would later in the month go to Minneapolis to take part in the tryouts for the U.S. Olympic Team that would go to Germany in 1936. Among those who made the Olympic team that participated at Stillwater were Delbert Lamb, Robert Petersen and Eddie Schroeder.
According to the “Post-Messenger,” “Onlookers and skaters alike joined in calling Lily Lake an ideal skating center. Last night the fast sixth of a mile track set in a natural bowl became a kaleidoscope of vivid color as these kings and queens of the ice garbed in brilliant orange and red, blue and green outdid themselves before the enthusiastic audience.”
Sadly, this was the only time Olympic Skaters came to compete in Stillwater. They left their mark on the sport in the St. Croix Valley and continued to excite audiences throughout the country.
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society, wchsmn.org.
