The State of Minnesota’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program is expanding to nearby Oakdale this week, Governor Tim Walz announced. A new permanent vaccination site will be located at Inwood Oaks in Oakdale.
The large-scale Oakdale site is the eighth permanent Community Vaccination site in Minnesota, joining Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington, Saint Paul, St. Cloud, and Mankato. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at Inwood Oaks this week.
“Across the state, we continue to build an expansive network to bring vaccines directly to Minnesotans in their communities. Our Community Vaccine Program remains a key component of this life-saving network,” said Governor Walz. “The Community Vaccination sites are getting shots into arms safely and efficiently, and this new location will help us reach more Minnesotans 16 years and up.
As of March 30, all Minnesotans 16 years of age and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.
“The Community Vaccine Program site in Oakdale will help us get shots to more folks, from 16-year-olds to older Minnesotans,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Minnesota providers are working around the clock to get shots to all eligible populations, and we’re excited to stand up yet another opportunity to help make that possible.”
Minnesota is a national COVID innoculation leader. Last week, Minnesota ranked first in the country for the percentage of vaccine doses administered to Minnesotans. The state has vaccinated 80% of its seniors, outperforming the nation, and has also vaccinated at least two-thirds of its school and child care personnel.
Minnesotans who have not received a vaccine should sign up for the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, which will notify users about vaccine opportunities near them. Minnesotans signed up for the Connector that are currently eligible for the vaccine may be randomly selected for an appointment at a Community Vaccination Program location, including Oakdale. Minnesotans may be contacted directly if they can make an appointment.
Minnesotans can sign up at https://mn.gov/vaccineconnector. Minnesotans unable to sign up online or who require translation assistance can call 833-431-2053 between 9 a.m. and 7p.m., Monday through Friday to sign up over the phone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.