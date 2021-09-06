A Stillwater neighborhood organization, Carnelian Cares raised more than $16,000 for Valley Outreach in its sixth annual concert held on Big Carnelian Lake.
The concert began in 2016 as a fundraiser for that neighbor, and a few families who attend Eagle Brook Church in Woodbury had the church band come out and play an outdoor blues set at the lake, one of the event organizers Julie Andrich said.
“We had so much fun, it’s just a kind of community and neighborhood building thing,” Andrich said.
With the community building aspect, the group chose to make it an annual event and the same church band played on the lake for the second year in 2017, according to the Carnelian Cares website.
“It was apparent that people were meeting each other who had never had the chance to before,” the website states. “Anchoring boats next to total strangers for an event allowed neighbors to become friends. Out of those experiences, Carnelian Cares was born. We knew we could help to bring this community closer while doing some greater good in the Stillwater area.”
In 2018, Carnelian Cares secured the St. Croix Valley’s band The Dweebs to play the third annual show.
“We had a record turnout of neighbors and friends,” the website states “Although it was a windy day, the event raised over $5,300 for Community Thread. A Stillwater based organization that coordinates volunteers and helps those in need in our valley area.”
In 2019 the Dweebs returned and the group set a new donation record, raising $8,942 for Valley Outreach.
“This was the first year we implemented the idea of corporate sponsorship and seven local lake business owners pitched in to fully cover the cost of the band upfront so that all donations would go straight to Valley Outreach,” the website states. “Now that we are settling into an annual event we have decided to make Valley Outreach our dedicated recipient of donations. This organization truly lines up with our mission statement to support local needs in our community of Stillwater.”
Valley Outreach is a local food bank at 1901 Curve Crest Blvd. West
Stillwater. Anyone in need of food can visit the food shelf. More information about Valley Outreach is available at valleyoutreachmn.org.
At the Carnelian Cares concert in 2020 and 2021, Tim Sigler played. In 2020 the group raised $14,716; in 2021 the group again set a record by raising $16,329.
Andrich told the Gazette that the group is aiming to once again beat its fundraising goal and is aiming to surpass $20,000 for the seventh annual summer concert next year. Since the group was shy of hitting that 20k mark this year, Andrich heard that one of her neighbors is already planning on helping to best the fundraising goal.
Andrich’s neighbor told her, “We didn’t make 20 grand, so you can double my pledge.”
Andrich said the annual event is a great neighborhood get-together, and is a fantastic way to give back to the Stillwater community
“This is truly a group effort that has brought so much positive energy to our immediate neighborhood, and results in a positive financial impact for our larger St. Croix Valley community,” Andrich said. “It takes quite a few volunteers to put the whole thing together. The enthusiasm is contagious and has momentum, making this a labor of love for all involved.”
