The University of Minnesota Press recently published a book by Larry Millett titled, “Once There Were Castles: Lost Mansions and Estates of the Twin Cities.” Millett has been known for his “Lost Twin Cities” books that detail the buildings that once stood where newer skyscrapers and parking lots now stand. In this edition, he details the lost mansions that once graced neighborhoods in and around the Twin Cities. The lumbermen that built these castles are long gone, as are most of the mansions, and he touches on one in Stillwater that stood overlooking the city and the river for 35 years and was constructed by Isaac Staples – probably one of the largest individual homes built in the early days of Minnesota.
Staples earned his money from the lumber industry but also was diverse and held agricultural lands, rental property and other businesses that helped him amass his fortune.
The property in which Staples was to construct his home was on a hill overlooking the sawmill that he had purchased in 1866 on the north end of Main Street. In early 1871, Staples contracted with St. Paul architect A.M. Radcliffe and the early plans consisted of a stone structure with a mansard roof. The estimated cost, according to the “Stillwater Messenger” of March 24, 1871, was at $30,000.
Just a month later, the “Messenger” had the full description of Staples’s new house on “Government Hill.” The newspaper said, “The main body of the residence will be fifty feet square, two stories in height, with a mansard roof of a new and tasteful pattern that will give an additional story. Back of this will be an ell some 30 feet. The basement or cellar walls will be of solid stone, solid stone walls being also built across the cellar to correspond with the partition walls in the rooms above, making the whole building solid and substantial.”
“Above the basement the outer walls are to be of the choicest selected Minneapolis brick, with the corners, trimmings, door and window and other cappings and facings, either of terra cotta stone or the new artificial stone, making the most attractive and beautiful exterior.”
The newspapers of the summer of 1871 continued to report to the public the progress of the house on the hill. Things such as the enclosure of the “commodious stable” and the placement of sidewalks in front of the ever-growing residence found their way into the columns of the newspapers.
When the interior was to be worked on, it was reported that the plasterwork on the home was let out to a local man named Arthur Stevens. Stevens was an “experienced and skillful workman, and we shall expect to see one of the neatest jobs in the city when the work is finished,” said the “Weekly Gazette” of Aug. 8, 1871. The painting of the home was let out to the local Webster Brothers.
The pace of work must have pushed the contractors to finish before the winter. A painter, working for the Webster Brothers, fell one October day and died from his injuries the next day.
The home was finally completed and the Staples family occupied the home for nearly 30 years. It was the center of social gatherings in Stillwater for the next three decades. When Isaac Staples died in 1898, no one knew what to do with such a large mansion.
In an article, undated but thought to be around 1906, in the collections of the Washington County Historical Society, the story is told of the home being torn down. That at one time it was thought that the Staples house could be used by the Warden of the State Prison, which was just down the hill. It was also suggested in this article that it could be used as a hospital. Probably the cost of the structure and the “enormous expense of maintaining the place” caused anyone interested in purchasing the property, including Staples heirs, not to try to obtain the mansion.
After the demolition of the home, the vacant property was sold off. This property was given back to the City of Stillwater in the 1930s, and the property was once again made beautiful. This time it was for the purposes of a city park. That park still exists today and is named for all the pioneers of the St. Croix Valley.
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society, wchsmn.org.
