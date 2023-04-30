The University of Minnesota Press recently published a book by Larry Millett titled, “Once There Were Castles: Lost Mansions and Estates of the Twin Cities.” Millett has been known for his “Lost Twin Cities” books that detail the buildings that once stood where newer skyscrapers and parking lots now stand. In this edition, he details the lost mansions that once graced neighborhoods in and around the Twin Cities. The lumbermen that built these castles are long gone, as are most of the mansions, and he touches on one in Stillwater that stood overlooking the city and the river for 35 years and was constructed by Isaac Staples – probably one of the largest individual homes built in the early days of Minnesota.

Staples earned his money from the lumber industry but also was diverse and held agricultural lands, rental property and other businesses that helped him amass his fortune.

