In early summer 2022, Limitless Cycling will be implementing a unique model of sharing adaptive bicycles, according to a press release from the foundation. Their free service will be available to area senior living facility residents and nonprofit organizations serving veteran and disabled communities.
Limitless Cycling will utilize the SACF grant dollars for phase one of their project – the purchase of a Van Raam Chat rickshaw bicycle. Trained volunteers will pilot the bicycle to provide a social, outdoor experience for one to two riders. Their reach will be broadened over the next year with the addition of an enclosed trailer and two more bicycles – a two-person side-by-side and a ride specifically designed for a wheelchair user.
“A community is made stronger by meaningful interactions among people,” Limitless Cycling Co-Founder Matthew Stepaniak said. “This program will allow volunteers and riders – people of different generations and with different life experiences – to connect through a pleasant, shared, outdoor experience.”
The Stillwater Area Community Foundation is an affiliate of the St. Croix Valley Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The Stillwater Area Community Foundation encourages local philanthropy in response to local needs, advancing quality of life in Bayport, Bayport Township, Grant, Lake Elmo, Marine on St. Croix, May Township, Oak Park Heights, Stillwater, Stillwater Township and West Lakeland Township.
