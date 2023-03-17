It’s that time of year again: As part of the City of Stillwater’s city-wide proclamation and Bird City designation, citizens are encouraged to participate in the “Lights Out” initiative, turning off non-essential lights from midnight until dawn starting March 15 through May 31.
On Sept. 6, 2022, Mayor Ted Kozlowski proclaimed the months of March to May and August to September to be Bird Migration Awareness and Lights Out Months.
Over 250 species of birds migrate through Stillwater, up the St. Croix River Valley through Minnesota, each spring and fall. Many birds never complete their perilous journey because they fatally collide with buildings and windows, confused by bright lights and glass.
Birds migrate at night and can be drawn off their flight path by lit structures, according to the Audubon Society. Mortality at lighted structures has been documented across a wide geographic area and a broad range of species. Many birds have been known to collide or drop from exhaustion after circling brightly-lit buildings, reluctant to fly out of the light.
Bird/glass collisions in the U.S. are estimated to cause as many as one billion bird deaths each year. These deaths are one of the factors most responsible for a 29 percent decline in North American bird populations since 1970. About 70 percent of North America’s land birds (350-400 species) are migratory. Of these, more than 80 percent migrate at night.
Stillwater is located along a major neotropical pathway: the Mississippi flyway. Research has shown that eliminating non-essential lighting between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. during spring and fall migration can significantly reduce bird mortality.
The Lights Out program, which includes dimming, shielding or eliminating excess lighting, has already been adopted by many cities nationwide and can dramatically reduce collisions.
Lights Out is a voluntary program developed by the National Audubon Society, in which building owners, managers, tenants, and residents work together to ensure that unnecessary lighting is turned off at certain times of the year. A blackout is not required.
When? From midnight until dawn, March 15 through May 31 for spring migration, and Aug. 15 to Oct. 31 for fall migration.
Turn off exterior lighting (leave security lights as needed for safety), dim lobby and atrium lighting, turn off interior lighting (especially on upper floors).
If dimming or turning off the lights from midnight until dawn is not possible or practical for you, shielding windows with curtains and blinds is an option.
Lights Out, established to protect birds from light pollution, is also good for people and the planet. By saving electricity, it cuts costs, and by reducing energy use, it helps lower carbon pollution.
