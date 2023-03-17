Migrating birds

Stillwater participates in the Lights Out program to help migrating birds using the Mississippi flyway navigate safely. 

It’s that time of year again: As part of the City of Stillwater’s city-wide proclamation and Bird City designation, citizens are encouraged to participate in the “Lights Out” initiative, turning off non-essential lights from midnight until dawn starting March 15 through May 31.

On Sept. 6, 2022, Mayor Ted Kozlowski proclaimed the months of March to May and August to September to be Bird Migration Awareness and Lights Out Months.

