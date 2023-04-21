Announcing the winner of our youth library card design contest!

We were so impressed and inspired by the creativity and talent of our community’s youth, and it was really difficult to choose just one entry from the 75 library card designs that were submitted. The winning design was created by Audrey Mast, age 11, a student at St. Croix Preparatory Academy. Audrey loves to listen to audiobooks and read, especially under a blanket fort. She considers herself a daredevil and loves all kinds of visual art as well as music, movies, and plays. She plays basketball and watches football.

