Announcing the winner of our youth library card design contest!
We were so impressed and inspired by the creativity and talent of our community’s youth, and it was really difficult to choose just one entry from the 75 library card designs that were submitted. The winning design was created by Audrey Mast, age 11, a student at St. Croix Preparatory Academy. Audrey loves to listen to audiobooks and read, especially under a blanket fort. She considers herself a daredevil and loves all kinds of visual art as well as music, movies, and plays. She plays basketball and watches football.
Her design was inspired by her collection of stuffed animals and possibly an experience reading books to Chavo, a neighbor’s dog, when she was younger. She just finished reading “Tuck Everlasting” by Natalie Babbitt, and her favorite books include “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” by C.S. Lewis, “The Jesus Storybook Bible: Every Story Whispers His Name” by Sally Lloyd-Jones, “The Family Storybook Treasury: Tales of Laughter, Curiosity, and Fun” by various authors, “Junie B. Jones Books 1-16” by Barbara Park, “Fuzzy Mud” by Louis Sachar and, long-time favorite, “Frog and Toad Are Friends” by Arnold Lobel.
About library cards, Audrey said, “Everyone should have a library card so they can check out library books to take home and read. Kids should visit the library because they could find a book they think looks interesting and will then want to read it. Then they can come back and find more they want to read and soon the library will be a place they will love going to.”
Audrey’s design will be reproduced as a special limited-edition library card, available beginning on Sunday, April 23, coinciding with the start of National Library Week. Stop in during National Library Week to view all of our local library card design entries and marvel at the creativity of our community’s youth!
Upcoming Events:
Circus Manduhai – Mongolian Circus: Saturday, April 22, 10:30 a.m.
The circus is coming! Circus Manduhai is a four-person troupe that practices the traditional art of the Mongolian circus and spreads awareness of Mongolian culture. Join us for dazzling feats of balance and flexibility with hula hoops, foot-juggling, and contortion, with an added element of audience participation. All ages are welcome; no registration required.
Friends Used Book Donations Drive: Saturday, April 22, 10:30 a.m.
Donate your gently used books to the library! We will be collecting books on Saturday, April 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the library’s parking ramp on Third Street. Drive into the ramp, and volunteers will help unload your materials. Books will stock the shelves for The Friends of the Stillwater Public Library’s used book sale on April 26-29.
Tech Help: Tuesday, April 25, 11 a.m.
Sign up for an hour-long session to work individually with a technology assistant at Stillwater Public Library. We offer a wide range of tech help, including using a computer, getting on the internet, or using an iPhone, iPad, eReader or Android device to access library resources. Registration is required.
Preschool Storytime: Wednesday, April 26, 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems, and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. and repeats at 11:30 a.m. No registration required.
Members-only Preview for the Friends Used Book Sale: Wednesday, April 26, 5 p.m.
The Friends Used Book Sale kicks off with a members-only preview on Wednesday night from 5 to 7:30 p.m. If you are not a member of Friends, you may join at the door. Proceeds from memberships and the book sale help enhance library programs and materials.
Book Discussion at Family Means – Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?: Thursday, April 27, 1 p.m.
This book discussion will take place at FamilyMeans at 1875 Northwestern Ave. in Stillwater. Join us as we discuss “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant: A Memoir” by Roz Chast, the selection for this year’s NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley.
Friends Used Book Sale: Thursday, April 27 - Saturday, April 29
Book lovers and bargain hunters – you are in for a treat! The Friends of the Stillwater Public Library is hosting a used book sale. The sale is open to the public on Thursday from 10:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 10:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cash or check only. Most items are priced at $1-$2 with a $10 bag sale all day on Saturday. Charge of $35 for use of a scanner. Proceeds benefit the library and enhance programs and materials.
Contact:
Stillwater Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter at the bottom of the home page at stillwaterlibrary.org. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Quote of the Week:
“Libraries are a force for good. They wear capes. They fight evil… They serve communities. The town without a library is a town without a soul. The library card is a passport to wonders and miracles, glimpses into other lives, religions, experiences, the hopes and dreams and strivings of ALL human beings, and it is this passport that opens our eyes and hearts to the world beyond our front doors, that is one of our best hopes against tyranny, xenophobia, hopelessness, despair, anarchy and ignorance. Libraries are the torch of the world, illuminating the path when it feels too dark to see. We mustn’t allow that torch to be extinguished.” — Libba Bray, Author
Mark Troendle is director of the Stillwater Public Library.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.