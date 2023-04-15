The always popular Friends of the Stillwater Public Library Spring Used Book Sale is soon! Community members can shop the sale for bargains on popular fiction and nonfiction titles for adults, teens and children. Hardcover books, trade paperbacks, audiobooks and movies are priced at just $2. Proceeds from this sale encourage lifelong learning by funding library materials and programs.

The sale begins with a members-only preview on Wednesday, April 26, at 5 p.m. If you’re not already a current member, join the Friends at the door for early access to the best selection. Shop the public sale on Thursday, April 27, from 10:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, from 10:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, you can get a whole bag of books for $10! For bargain books anytime, shop the ongoing Friends used book sale on the Library’s lower level.

