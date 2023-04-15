The always popular Friends of the Stillwater Public Library Spring Used Book Sale is soon! Community members can shop the sale for bargains on popular fiction and nonfiction titles for adults, teens and children. Hardcover books, trade paperbacks, audiobooks and movies are priced at just $2. Proceeds from this sale encourage lifelong learning by funding library materials and programs.
The sale begins with a members-only preview on Wednesday, April 26, at 5 p.m. If you’re not already a current member, join the Friends at the door for early access to the best selection. Shop the public sale on Thursday, April 27, from 10:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, from 10:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, you can get a whole bag of books for $10! For bargain books anytime, shop the ongoing Friends used book sale on the Library’s lower level.
Do you have gently used books to donate to the sale? There is a collection opportunity on Saturday, April 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the library’s parking ramp on Third Street. Drive into the ramp and volunteers will unload your book donations from your car. Check stillwaterlibrary.org for accepted items.
Upcoming Events:
Connect Through Books: Monday, April 17, 7 p.m.
We invite you to join us on the third Monday of each month to connect online and share what you’re reading – whatever you’re reading! Registration required. An email will be sent after registration with the Zoom meeting details.
Baby & Toddler Storytime: Tuesday, April 18, 10:30 a.m.
Join Puppy Pete and Miss Kim for this interactive storytime designed especially for our youngest learners. Activities include books, songs, puppets, fingerplays and body movement. No registration required.
Preschool Storytime: Wednesday, April 19, 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. and repeats at 11:30 a.m. No registration required.
Mystery Book Club: Wednesday, April 19, 6 p.m.
Mystery Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of each month for about an hour, and everyone is welcome. This month’s theme is mystery books written by bestselling Minnesota author Allen Eskens. Each member discusses their selected book and gives the book a star rating out of five. No registration required.
Help! My parents are getting older, what do I need to know?: Thursday, April 20, 6 p.m.
As parents age, adult children provide more support for their aging parents. What do you know about their health history, financial assets and long-term wishes? It is important to gather the right information, initiate those difficult conversations, understand your changing roles, and learn more about the resources that can help as your parent ages. Caregiving and aging educator from FamilyMeans, Jenny West, will lead this presentation. No registration required.
This event is a part of the 2023 NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley, a one-book, one-community program that brings together residents from throughout the lower St. Croix Valley around a common book. Programs are centered on themes found in “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant: A Memoir” by Roz Chast.
Tech Help: Friday, April 21, 2 p.m.
Sign up for an hour-long session to work individually with a technology assistant at Stillwater Public Library. We offer a wide range of tech help, including using a computer, getting on the internet or using an iPhone, iPad, eReader or Android device to access library resources. Registration required.
Circus Manduhai – Mongolian Circus: Saturday, April 22, 10:30 a.m.
The circus is coming! Circus Manduhai is a four-person troupe that practices the traditional art of the Mongolian circus and spreads awareness of Mongolian culture. Join us for dazzling feats of balance and flexibility with hula hoops, foot juggling and contortion, with an added element of audience participation. All ages are welcome; no registration required, but space is limited.
Contact:
Stillwater Public Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338 or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter at the bottom of the home page at stillwaterlibrary.org. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Quote of the Week:
“Books are everywhere; and always the same sense of adventure fills us. Second-hand books are wild books, homeless books; they have come together in vast flocks of variegated feather, and have a charm which the domesticated volumes of the library lack. Besides, in this random miscellaneous company we may rub against some complete stranger who will, with luck, turn into the best friend we have in the world.” — Virginia Woolf, “Street Haunting”
Mark Troendle is director of the Stillwater Public Library.
