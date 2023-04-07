NEA Big Read event added at Stillwater Public Library
April is all about the NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley. At Stillwater Public Library, we’ve added a new event to go along with the theme of caring for aging family members. Memorialize or celebrate someone in your life through a special craft night on Thursday, April 13, at 6 p.m.
Bring your own photos to create either a photo luminary or pendant. If you opt to make a pendant, you will need one photo that is 1-inch in diameter. If you choose to make a luminary, you will need to bring three 5x7 or 4x6 photos. All other supplies will be provided, along with guidance from a library staff member. If you need help with printing or copying photos, please plan to come in before the program during library hours. Please register to attend at stillwaterlibrary.org or by calling 651-275-4338.
This event is a part of the 2023 NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley, a one-book, one-community program that brings together residents from throughout the lower St. Croix Valley in Minnesota and Wisconsin around a common book. Programs are centered on themes found in “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant? A memoir by Roz Chast.”
Other Big Read events at Stillwater Public Library include a gallery exhibit (through April), artist celebration, balanced wellness – super foods for super seniors program, two opportunities to discuss the book, and “Help! My parents are getting older, what do I need to know?” presentation. All Big Read events at Stillwater Public Library are free to the public and no registration is required. For additional events across the valley, go to artreachstcroix.org/bigread/.
Upcoming Events:
Second Saturday Preschool Storytime: Saturday, April 8, 10:30 a.m.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. No registration required.
Family Bird Hike: Monday, April 10, 10:30 a.m.
Join Park Naturalist Elizabeth as she shows the basics of birding. You will learn how to adjust binoculars to fit your eyes and how to identify birds by size and color. Using birding books, we’ll practice finding and identifying cutouts of birds focusing on size and color. Then, we’ll go out for a little hike and look for real birds. Please bring binoculars if you have them. There will be some binoculars for families to share. Registration is appreciated but not required.
Tech Help: Tuesday, April 11, 11 a.m.
Sign up for an hour-long session to work individually with a technology assistant at Stillwater Public Library. We offer a wide range of tech help, including using a computer, getting on the internet, or using an iPhone, iPad, eReader or Android device to access library resources. Registration required.
Building with Bricks: Tuesday, April 11, 4 p.m.
Come create with the library’s collection of LEGO bricks! For kids ages six to 12 years old. Bring your imagination but leave your personal bricks at home for safekeeping. No registration required.
Romance Book Club: Tuesday, April 11, 6 p.m. (Online)
Join us on Zoom for a book club of all things romance! This book club meets online on the second Tuesday every month. April’s theme is romantic comedies to celebrate National Humor Month. Registration is required to receive the meeting link.
Preschool Storytime: Wednesday, April 12, 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. and repeats at 11:30 a.m. No registration required.
Balanced Wellness Series – Super Foods for Super Seniors: Wednesday, April 12, 1 p.m.
April marks the start of our monthly educational wellness series for adults ages 55+. This month’s topic is super foods for seniors. Each session includes approximately 45 minutes of education, informational handouts, Q&A session and a 15-minute chair fitness class. No registration required.
Meet the Artists - NEA Big Read Gallery Show: Wednesday, April 12, 6 p.m.
Join us for a reception to celebrate the artists featured in the library’s gallery as part of the NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley. View the art of Laura Albertson, Jean Caboth, Carol Dittbenner, John Downs, Cathy Fulton, Lee Olson and Kathy Swanson. Light refreshments will be served during the reception. No registration required.
Book Discussion – “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?”: Wednesday, April 12, 6:30 p.m.
Join us to discuss “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant? A Memoir by Roz Chast,” the selection for this year’s NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley.
Contact:
The library building will be closed Sunday, April 9. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter at stillwaterlibrary.org. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Quote of the Week:
“I like to say that there are only four kinds of people in the world. Those who have been caregivers, those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers.” —Rosalynn Carter, former First Lady of the United States
Mark Troendle is director of the Stillwater Public Library.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.