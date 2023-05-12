We love it when our patrons return from traveling and tell us about the libraries they visited and what services are offered at other libraries. One of the services our patrons have described is a magazine exchange. A couple of our staff members were so excited about this idea that they made it happen. Starting this month, you can donate relatively recent copies of magazines to the magazine exchange or pick up magazines to read.
If you have magazines to donate, bring them to the Information Desk. Staff will review them and get them ready to be set out in the magazine exchange. Donated materials should be in good condition, published in the last six months, and not include explicit content. Please remove any identifying information such as your name and address before you bring them in.
To borrow magazines, look for the magazine exchange bins in the Welcome Area near the Friends Book Sale and puzzle exchange table. The magazines are organized by general subject to make it easier for you to browse and take whatever issues look interesting to you. When you’re finished with them, bring them to the Information Desk, and they’ll get them ready to be placed back in the bins for the next patrons.
Of course, you can still use your library card to borrow magazines from the over 100 circulating magazine titles in our lending collection. Plus, the Libby app gives you access to more than 3,000 magazine titles online.
Upcoming events
Second Saturday Preschool Storytime: Saturday, May 13, 10:30 a.m.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. No registration required.
Building with Bricks: Tuesday, May 16, 4 p.m.
Come create with the library’s collection of LEGO bricks! For kids ages six to 12 years old. Bring your imagination but leave your personal bricks at home for safekeeping. No registration required.
Mystery Book Club: Wednesday, May 17, 6 p.m.
Mystery Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of each month for about an hour, and everyone is welcome. This month’s theme is hard-boiled detective mysteries. Each member discusses their selected book and gives the book a star rating out of five. No registration required.
Japanese Drumming with Ensō Daiko: Thursday, May 18, 6 p.m.
Experience movement-infused, heart-pounding, dynamic group drumming . . . at the library! Minnesota-based Ensō Daiko with TaikoArts Midwest promises to deliver a loud, energetic event incorporating music, dance, culture and pure athleticism. The program will be a combination of performance, lecture and interactive activities. Audience members will learn the history and cultural context of taiko drumming in Japan and the United States. They will also learn about taiko drums, how they are made, a general vocabulary for the art form, and kuchishoka - how we say and teach rhythms.
Warning – not suited for those who are sensitive to loud sounds. This all-ages event is funded through Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. No registration required.
Hours
Stillwater Public Library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library building will be closed on Monday, May 29. The library is open on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through May 21. Sunday hours will resume after Labor Day. Visit us at library.stillwatermn.gov, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@stillwatermn.gov for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter on our website. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at library.stillwatermn.gov.
Quote of the Week
“My mother… would sit for hours flicking through magazines, looking at photographs of smiling women with immaculate hair. She dreamed of a world without dust, a world of shining kitchens and canapé recipes, a world that wasn’t the farm. I sat at her feet waiting for her.” — Margie Orford, “The Eye of the Beholder”
Mark Troendle is director of the Stillwater Public Library.
