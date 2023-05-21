Explore the universe with Stillwater Public Library this summer! Join Commander Owliver and his owlie astronauts on a journey through outer space to help them complete their mission. Track your progress as you follow the stars around the galaxy by completing suggested summer explorer activities like reading outside, attending a library program, learning about a constellation, and many others.
Online registration is open for the summer reading program at stillwaterbayportlibrary.beanstack.org. Beginning June 10, stop in to pick up a free book or to register in person. Master Magician Brodini kicks off this summer’s festivities with a comedy magic show on Saturday, June 10 at 10:30 a.m. Each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. from June 14 through July 26 brings a new program for fun and learning – Circus Manduhai, Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master, Hooperina (hula hoops, of course), Rap Rock & Read, Wendy’s Wiggle Jiggle & Jam, and more! Check the calendar for other special events like Amazing Animal Adaptations, Bill the Juggler, Beastly Animal Bodies, and the Poetry of Puppetry. Plus, you can also register to attend art and STEM classes for different age groups.
In the Discovery Room, learn about outer space with activities such as exploring constellations, using a telescope, experimenting with the flight lab, creating your own constellation, and preparing space food. Open during library hours, the Discovery Room is a place for kids and caregivers to play and imagine together.
Summer Explorers is a collaborative endeavor with Bayport Public Library. Special thanks goes to the generous donors of Stillwater Public Library Foundation, Foundation for Bayport Public Library, and the Friends of the Stillwater Public Library for enabling a breadth of programming and services that wouldn’t be otherwise possible.
Upcoming Events:
Tech Help: Thursday, May 25, 1 p.m.
Sign up for an hour-long session to work individually with a technology assistant at Stillwater Public Library. We offer a wide range of tech help, including using a computer, getting on the internet, or using an iPhone, iPad, eReader, or Android device to access library resources. Registration is required.
Growing Blueberries: Saturday, May 27, 2 p.m.
Do you want to grow blueberries? Blueberries are often called a superfood! There are now many winter-hardy varieties available to grow in Minnesota. The plants are long-lived and generally free of disease and insect problems. Learn how to easily provide the acidic soil that blueberries love. You will also learn how to select a site, plant and maintain your blueberry bushes, and provide seasonal protection from birds, rabbits, and winter. No registration is required.
Contact:
Stillwater Public Library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library building will be closed on Monday, May 29. The library is open on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through May 21. Sunday hours will resume after Labor Day. Visit library.stillwatermn.gov, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@stillwatermn.gov for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter on our website. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at library.stillwatermn.gov.
Quote of the Week:
“Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known.” — Carl Sagan
Mark Troendle is director of the Stillwater Public Library.
