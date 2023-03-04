Our reference librarians are always happy to help you use our technology-related resources, but sometimes you might need more than a quick tip or instruction. That’s where our Tech Help sessions can make a big difference in how comfortable you are using your device or accessing information.
You can sign up for an hour-long session to work individually with a technology assistant at Stillwater Public Library. We offer a wide range of tech help, including using a computer, getting on the internet, or using a phone, tablet, or e-reader to access library resources. Our technology assistants are available at limited times so watch our website events calendar and sign up when you see an opening. Or call us and we’ll help you get registered for a scheduled session.
Upcoming Tech Help dates and times:
Friday, March 10 and 24 at 2 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14 and 28 at 11 a.m.
Tuesday, April 4 at 2 p.m.
Registration is required for these one-on-one sessions. Please check in at the Public Services desk on the lower level of the library at the appointment start time. If you are seeking assistance with a specific device, please bring it with you to the appointment along with information needed to sign in to your accounts.
Upcoming Programs:
Baby and Toddler Storytime: Tuesday, March 7, 10:30 a.m.
Join Puppy Pete and Miss Kim for this interactive storytime designed especially for our youngest learners. Activities include books, songs, puppets, fingerplays and body movement. No registration is required.
Preschool Storytime: Wednesday, March 8, 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. and repeats at 11:30 a.m. No registration is required.
Second Saturday Storytime: Saturday, March 11, 10:30 a.m.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim on the Second Saturday of each month for stories, songs, poems and more. No registration is required.
Stillwater Public Library is open on Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter at stillwaterlibrary.org. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Quote of the Week:
“In the nonstop tsunami of global information, librarians provide us with floaties and teach us to swim.”
– Linton Weeks, Washington Post Staff Writer
Mark Troendle is director of the Stillwater Public Library.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.