Stillwater Public Library’s website is on the move!

Around May 1, the library’s website address will change to library.stillwatermn.gov. The City of Stillwater’s website address will change to stillwatermn.gov, as will the library and city email addresses. The change will enhance security, searchability, and make it clearer that this is a Stillwater, Minnesota, government site. The National Association of State Chief Information Officers previously put out a statement that included this quote: “adoption of the dot-gov domain is one of the simplest steps that governments can take to strengthen their cybersecurity posture and send a message to the user that the domain is legitimate, secure and trusted.”

Load comments