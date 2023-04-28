Stillwater Public Library’s website is on the move!
Around May 1, the library’s website address will change to library.stillwatermn.gov. The City of Stillwater’s website address will change to stillwatermn.gov, as will the library and city email addresses. The change will enhance security, searchability, and make it clearer that this is a Stillwater, Minnesota, government site. The National Association of State Chief Information Officers previously put out a statement that included this quote: “adoption of the dot-gov domain is one of the simplest steps that governments can take to strengthen their cybersecurity posture and send a message to the user that the domain is legitimate, secure and trusted.”
The transition to the new domain should be seamless to library users. The library’s current web address (stillwaterlibrary.org) and primary email (splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us) may continue to be used. Visitors will automatically be redirected to the library’s new domain when entering the old address for the website or an email. The new website name will appear in the address bar after the redirection occurs.
Friends Used Book Donations Drive: Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, 10:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Book lovers and bargain hunters – you are in for a treat! The Friends of the Stillwater Public Library is hosting a used book sale. The sale is open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 10:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cash or check only. Most items are priced at $1-$2 with a $10 bag sale all day on Saturday. Proceeds benefit the library and enhance programs and materials.
Benefits of Outdoor Play and Risk: Tuesday, May 2, 6 p.m.
As much as you may want to wrap your children in bubble wrap, that doesn’t build resiliency nor does it promote physical and cognitive growth. Come join us for an engaging discussion on the benefits of risky play in the outdoors for children and how it supports all areas of their development. Presented by Parent, Child, & Family Educator Jenny Hanlon, author of “Your Family Compass: A Parenting Guide for the Journey” and the new “Nature-Based Early Childhood Program Assessment and Guidebook.”
Music and Movement with Music Together in the Valley: Wednesday, May 3, 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Make music with us! Join Teacher Sarah from Music Together in the Valley as she helps children explore music and movement. No registration is required. Same program will be repeated at 11:30 a.m.
Meet the Artist – Catherine Hearding: Thursday, May 4, 6:30 p.m.
Meet artist Catherine Hearding at her reception from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Her exhibit is on display at the library from May through June and is viewable during library hours. Catherine is a landscape painter who uses watercolors to demonstrate the elements of color, shape, value and light, inviting the viewer to see the subject from a unique perspective. She has more than 40 years of experience painting in watercolor. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in zoology and botany from the University of Montana.
Make Your Own Corsage or Boutonnière for Teens: Saturday, May 6, 2:30 p.m.
Is your spring formal coming up? Bring your date (or not!) and make your very own wood flower corsage or boutonnière for Prom! Each teen with receive supplies to make one corsage or boutonnière of their choosing. Registration is required, space is limited. Ages 12-17, no crafting experience necessary.
Hours:
Stillwater Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is open on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through May 21. Sunday hours will resume after Labor Day.
Quote of the Week:
“To ask why we need libraries at all, when there is so much information available elsewhere, is about as sensible as asking if roadmaps are necessary now that there are so very many roads.” — Jon Bing
Mark Troendle is director of the Stillwater Public Library.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.