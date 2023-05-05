Historical issues of “Stillwater Gazette” and “Stillwater Messenger” are moving online.
On many days at Stillwater Public Library, you can find patrons in the St. Croix Collection Room scanning through microfilm versions of local newspapers for historical information and how it was reported at the time. Everything from business and world news, wedding announcements, social events, and more can be found if one is willing to take the time to look page by page through decades of daily or weekly editions. It can be a time-consuming treasure hunt.
Your detective work has just become easier thanks to the Stillwater Historic Newspaper Initiative. You’ll be able to view issues of the “Stillwater Gazette” and “Stillwater Messenger” online dating back to the days when Stillwater, Washington County, and the State of Minnesota were forming. Using text recognition technology, the newspapers will be searchable for any name or phrase with results highlighted in yellow on the papers’ pages for easy skimming. The first phase of the initiative plans for more than 85,000 pages to be digitized from the “Gazette” for the years of 1870 to 1926 and from the “Messenger” for the years of 1856 to 1911. You can find the first set of pages at the Minnesota Historical Society’s Minnesota Digital Newspaper Hub at mnhs.org/newspapers/hub. Approximately 8,500 more pages will be digitized each month through January 2024.
“We’re pleased that our community’s historic newspapers will now be much easier to access, whether here at the library or anywhere else with an internet connection. In recent years, we have seen a great increase of interest in family and local history research. Digitization will make it vastly easier to discover these personal and community stories,” said Mark Troendle, director of the Stillwater Public Library.
The Stillwater Historic Newspaper Initiative is truly a community effort with organizations coming together to make this valuable resource available for free to the public. Along with Stillwater Public Library, such an initiative wouldn’t have been possible without the commitment of Stillwater Public Library Foundation, Washington County Historical Society, and the Stillwater Heritage Preservation Commission and through funding from the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation and the Hugh J. Andersen Foundation.
“For decades, the Stillwater Public Library has made Stillwater’s historic newspapers available to residents and visitors, but this new technology will make those newspapers much easier to access and search compared to microfilm. The Andersen-related foundations have been generous supporters of the library and community for many years,” said Elaine Delavy, interim executive director of Stillwater Public Library Foundation. “This project is a great example of how the Stillwater Public Library Foundation seeks philanthropic support for the library’s mission.”
With historical Stillwater newspapers easier to access and search, you might find information to confirm a family legend, learn about your house, or determine what businesses were in the building where your favorite store is now. There are so many stories to discover!
Upcoming Events:
Make your own corsage or boutonnière for teens: Saturday, May 6, 2:30 p.m.
Is your spring formal coming up? Bring your date (or not!), and make your very own wood flower corsage or boutonnière for prom! Each teen with receive supplies to make one corsage or boutonnière of their choosing. Registration is required; space is limited. Ages 12-17; no crafting experience necessary.
Romance Book Club: Tuesday, May 9, 6 p.m. (Online)
Join us on Zoom for a book club of all things romance! This book club meets online on the second Tuesday of every month. May’s theme is Asian American and Pacific Islander authors to celebrate AAPI month. Registration is required to receive the meeting link.
Balanced Wellness Series – Exercising with Arthritis: Wednesday, May 10, 1 p.m.
Each month, the library offers an educational balanced wellness series for adults ages 55+. May’s topic is exercising with arthritis. Each session includes approximately 45 minutes of education, informational handouts, a Q&A session and a 15-minute chair-fitness class. No registration is required.
Second Saturday Preschool Storytime: Saturday, May 13, 10:30 a.m.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. No registration is required.
Hours:
Stillwater Public Library is open on Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library building will be closed on Monday, May 29. The library is open on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through May 21. Sunday hours will resume after Labor Day. Visit us at library.stillwatermn.gov, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@stillwatermn.gov for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter on our website. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at library.stillwatermn.gov.
Quote of the Week:
“This is what really happened, reported by a free press to a free people. It is the raw material of history; it is the story of our own times.” — Henry Steel Commager, American Historian
Mark Troendle is director of the Stillwater Public Library.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.