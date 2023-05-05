Historical issues of “Stillwater Gazette” and “Stillwater Messenger” are moving online.

On many days at Stillwater Public Library, you can find patrons in the St. Croix Collection Room scanning through microfilm versions of local newspapers for historical information and how it was reported at the time. Everything from business and world news, wedding announcements, social events, and more can be found if one is willing to take the time to look page by page through decades of daily or weekly editions. It can be a time-consuming treasure hunt.

Load comments