It is not uncommon in government to combine positions – having one person do the job of several. As Stillwater was growing there was more and more stress put on the city staff to keep up. In the early 1960s, it fell on the broad shoulders of Les Brower – Stillwater’s first city administrator.
Brower was born March 1, 1907, in Afton. He began his public service work in 1936 when he became a member of the county welfare board and took the first application for old-age assistance. He was appointed deputy county auditor in 1942 and became the Stillwater city clerk in 1944.
In the mid-1950s, Brower was the city clerk and the clerk of municipal court when Councilmember Willard Hagerty found through the ordinances that they could also name Brower city treasurer. With the opinion of the Minnesota Attorney General’s office, which agreed with Hagerty, Brower was then appointed city treasurer.
Brower was juggling three different positions at the city. It was a first in Minnesota that one person held three positions.
“We’ve eliminated duplication…we had two sets of books and records… I would say the job combination has saved the city about $1,200 a year,” Brower said.
Some were concerned about the checks and balances between the positions. Brower kept all the books, which were checked each year by a public examiner. “I think the control is much better,” Brower said of the oversight. “The public can get information at one office and there is no need to refer them from one office to another.”
As clerk of the municipal court, he is the keeper of the court records, signs warrants for arrests, collects and distributes fines and is secretary to the judge. As treasurer, he collects all the money and accounts for it; and as clerk, he is secretary to the city council, prepares the agenda, brings all matters to the council’s attention and is responsible for issuing all purchase orders.
In 1964, Brower was appointed Stillwater’s first city administrator. Brower was a member of the City Managers’ Association, the Municipal Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, the Finance Committee of the Metropolitan Section of the League of Minnesota Municipalities, the Legislative Committee of the Public Employees Retirement Association and the Charter Commission of Stillwater. On top of all of that, Brower was also a past president of the Minnesota Clerks Association and a past member of the executive board of the League of Minnesota Municipalities.
After 34 years in public service, Les Brower tendered his resignation effective Jan. 1, 1971. In his resignation letter, Brower said, “I have enjoyed my tenure here in the City of Stillwater over the past 26 years as your city administrator, city clerk, city treasurer, treasurer of the Library Board, treasurer of the Board of Water Commissioners and clerk of Municipal Court. It has been with the excellent cooperation of six mayors and 24 councilmen, appointed city officials, city employees, and last but not least the citizens of this great city, that made my tenure a delightful experience I will always cherish.”
Dorothy Schnell was appointed acting city clerk and city treasurer to replace Brower. When asked why he spent his career in public service, he said, “I have received great satisfaction in devoting my life to a career in public service and I will to express my thanks to the people of Stillwater.” He also noted, “I don’t mind taking care of the gripes — I really enjoy it.”
Brower was an active member of the Stillwater Elks and Masons. He played golf and enjoyed woodworking. He was married and had three children. Brower passed away on Jan. 29, 1991, at United Hospital in St. Paul and is buried in Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater.
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society, wchsmn.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.