It is not uncommon in government to combine positions – having one person do the job of several. As Stillwater was growing there was more and more stress put on the city staff to keep up. In the early 1960s, it fell on the broad shoulders of Les Brower – Stillwater’s first city administrator.

Brower was born March 1, 1907, in Afton. He began his public service work in 1936 when he became a member of the county welfare board and took the first application for old-age assistance. He was appointed deputy county auditor in 1942 and became the Stillwater city clerk in 1944.

