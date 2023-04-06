Lakeview EMS

EMS greatly improves patient outlook by quickly transporting patients and administering pre-hospital care. (Photo provided by Lakeview Hospital)

 Photo provided by Lakeview Hospital

To begin the year, Lakeview Hospital has been recognized with two awards for providing high-quality patient care in the state of Minnesota.

“Our mission across HealthPartners is to improve health and well-being, and these awards are an example of that mission coming to life,” said Brandi Lunneborg, president at Lakeview Hospital. “We take great pride in our communities and the quality of care we provide to them each day.”

