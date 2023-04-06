To begin the year, Lakeview Hospital has been recognized with two awards for providing high-quality patient care in the state of Minnesota.
“Our mission across HealthPartners is to improve health and well-being, and these awards are an example of that mission coming to life,” said Brandi Lunneborg, president at Lakeview Hospital. “We take great pride in our communities and the quality of care we provide to them each day.”
Last month, Lakeview Hospital’s Emergency Medical Services program earned an EMS Clinical Excellence Award from the Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board for providing outstanding pre-hospital care in 2022. The EMSRB looked at performance measures related to the quality of patient care in cases of stroke, chest pain, trauma and pediatrics. Lakeview EMS was one of 95 programs recognized, with 256 ambulance services submitting data to the state of Minnesota.
“It feels great to earn this recognition from the EMSRB and be considered among the leaders in the state,” said Jon Muller, Lakeview EMS manager. “When patients receive high-quality care with us, they’re set up for better success once they’re at the hospital. We’re proud we’re able to deliver on this consistently.”
Together with Hudson Hospital & Clinic, Lakeview Hospital received a 2022 Stroke Quality Improvement Award from the Minnesota Department of Health. The hospitals were honored with the Operational Excellence Award for efforts to partner and improve door-to-treatment times for stroke patients. In 2022, the hospitals’ stroke programs led education for nursing and EMS teams that focused on detecting symptoms and providing prompt treatment, including administering clot-busting medication. Today, patients are seeing faster treatment times – leading to better outcomes and improved health. Both Lakeview Hospital and Hudson Hospital & Clinic are certified as acute stroke ready hospitals.
“This award highlights our ongoing efforts to sharpen our skills and competencies as an acute stroke ready hospital – and the commitment of our teams to do so,” said Karen McLean, trauma and stroke programs coordinator at Lakeview Hospital. “In addition, the education we provided ensures that our patients across HealthPartners can have the very best experience, treatment and outcomes – no matter where they receive care.”
