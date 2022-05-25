Community members and colleagues nominated Champions of Care from Lakeview Hospital and HealthPartners Clinic Stillwater, and the winners were announced March 31 at Lakeview Health Foundation’s 14th annual community breakfast.
The breakfast, which was a virtual event for the second consecutive year, raised $20,000 for the foundation’s programs and services.
The champions are health care professionals who go above and beyond to provide compassionate care, according to a press release from HealthPartners. Honorees were selected in categories including physicians; patient-facing medical support staff, nurses; nonmedical support staff; and volunteers.
The winners were: Jenny Kratochvil, Director of Valley Respiratory Services; Cathy Stephenson, RN; Heather Oman, RN triage nurse; Rebecca Jones, MD; Colleen Odegard, lobby concierge team; and Ken Quickel, MD and retired foundation board member.
“Every day, our health care colleagues and volunteers work to provide extraordinary care to our community members,” Executive Director of Lakeview Health Foundation Paul Erickson said in the press release. “Our team demonstrated amazing courage and resolve during the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to thank those wonderful individuals whose dedication and patience make all the difference to someone being cared for at Lakeview Hospital and HealthPartners Clinic Stillwater.”
The event was sponsored by First State Bank and Trust. For more information, contact 651-430-8735.
