Angie Hong

Angie Hong

It is the most wonderful time of the year in Minnesota! The leaves are changing, pumpkins line the country roads, and there is a lingering scent of apple cider and cinnamon in the air. Minnesotans have a long list of favorite fall past times, including football, apple picking, and corn mazes. Perhaps most popular of all, however, is the time-honored tradition of “leaf-peeping.”

The green color that we see in plant leaves is caused by a pigment called chlorophyll. Plants also have carotenoid compounds, which create yellow and orange pigments, and anthocyanins, which create reds and purples, but those pigments are usually over-powered by the chlorophyll during the spring and summer. When days shorten and temperatures get cooler in the fall, however, chlorophyll is broken down faster than it is produced. As a result, the green fades and these other pigments are gradually revealed.

Load comments