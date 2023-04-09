There are people who can lead in their specific areas. We have generals; there are CEOs and Government Leaders. One of the most important leaders in the community are those who lead the schools and the education of our children. For over a decade in the 1920s, the leader of the Stillwater High School was John Oscar Johnson.
Johnson was born in April 1895. He attended Gustavus Adolphus College as well as the University of Minnesota. He came to the Stillwater High School in 1919 as the head of the science department. Three years later, he was appointed principal of the school, and he would lead the school for the next 14 years.
He introduced many reforms into the school including a very efficient form of student representation, one of his outstanding characteristics being his love of discipline. According to a previous issue of the “Stillwater Gazette,” “He taught the students a disciplinary code which will remain with them for life.” Johnson also brought the Hi-Y, the student council, the National Honor Society, the National Athletic Honor Society and various other organizations to the school.
On the morning of May 14, 1936, Johnson went downstairs of his home and collapsed and passed away. As the student body knew his death that day, they were shocked. “It’s a calamity,” Gerhard Franzmann, editor of the “Kabekonian,” said. “He was the school himself.” The “Kabekonian” was about to be printed for the year, but was held back to put in a special tribute to the principal.
Classes at the high school were dismissed at noon that day and would not resume until the following week. The junior/senior prom, set for that Saturday night, was called off entirely. Other school events were also canceled upon the news of Johnson’s death.
Leading education specialists from across the region were also surprised on the news of Johnson’s passing. He was known as a progressive educator and well-liked by members of his profession. Phone calls and telegrams expressing sorrow for his death flooded into Stillwater High School that afternoon.
According to the “Gazette,” “‘J.O.,’ as he was known by his many friends, lived a vigorous, honest, useful life. He was a friend of man and in the truest sense, a gentleman. It was a joy to be with him – he ‘grew on you’ – was intensely genuine, unpretentious, inspiring and loyal. Stillwater has lost a great force. He died too soon, but he will not soon be forgotten.”
Johnson was a former president of the Stillwater Rotary Club, a member of the Elks, American legion, Scouts and Trinity Lutheran Church.
In the 1936 “Kabekonian,” the seniors wrote, “J.O., as we leave high school next week, we shall take with us your influence, your sincerity, and your memory to guide us on our way.”
(Photos provided by Brent Peterson)
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society, wchsmn.org.
