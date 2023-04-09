There are people who can lead in their specific areas. We have generals; there are CEOs and Government Leaders. One of the most important leaders in the community are those who lead the schools and the education of our children. For over a decade in the 1920s, the leader of the Stillwater High School was John Oscar Johnson.

Johnson was born in April 1895. He attended Gustavus Adolphus College as well as the University of Minnesota. He came to the Stillwater High School in 1919 as the head of the science department. Three years later, he was appointed principal of the school, and he would lead the school for the next 14 years.

