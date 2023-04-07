Talk about cold – while Minnesota was dealing with a slew of winter weather warnings, one Stillwater alumna was in Antarctica with penguins, frigid waves and glacial shelves as big as cities. From Feb. 15 to March 10, Caroline Little went on a National Geographic trip to Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands.

Little graduated from Stillwater Area High School in 1997, and today she teaches Earth, life and physical science to sixth- to eighth-graders at Visitation School in Mendota Heights.

Load comments