Talk about cold – while Minnesota was dealing with a slew of winter weather warnings, one Stillwater alumna was in Antarctica with penguins, frigid waves and glacial shelves as big as cities. From Feb. 15 to March 10, Caroline Little went on a National Geographic trip to Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands.
Little graduated from Stillwater Area High School in 1997, and today she teaches Earth, life and physical science to sixth- to eighth-graders at Visitation School in Mendota Heights.
Little was a 2021 Grosvenor Teacher Fellow. Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship is a joint development from National Geographic Society and Lindblad Expeditions that awards exemplary educators with an educational voyage that they can then bring back to the classroom to inspire and engage their students in geography and science.
By bringing photos, videos and stories back to her students, she promotes geographic awareness. When learning about and seeing these places, students start to care about and want to protect them. In addition, by seeing their own teacher go to these places, they realize they, too, can go there. Then, this generation of future adults may work hard to try to stop climate change and protect these areas.
Part of what led Little on this voyage was a desire to get more firsthand knowledge of the effects of climate change around the globe and bring that back to her classroom. Little recalled hearing during a cold snap a few years ago that, due to the extreme weather patterns caused by climate change, it was colder in Minnesota than in Antarctica.
She brought with her a pocket lab, which measures temperature, light intensity, humidity and barometric pressure. She uses these with her students, who took measurements here in Minnesota so they could compare readings taken from across the globe at the same time.
Little learned about the categorization of icebergs by size. Icebergs are large; at least 16 feet above sea level, with a thickness of 100 feet or greater, and with ice covering over one square mile. If it is between six and 15 feet wide, with about three feet showing, it is a “bergy bit.” When under six feet, it’s a “growler,” given its name because as oxygen is released, it sounds like an animal growling.
“You could see the glaciers calving,” Little said, “and you could hear it. And just to know that even if my students get the chance to go in 20 years, it’ll be a completely different place. Which is wild, right? Because it’s millions of years of ice. That’s what you’re seeing.”
She described hearing the calving of the glaciers as awe-inspiring – first there’s a lot of creaking, then it’s crashing. “You’re there, and all of a sudden, a chunk of it just falls off,” she said.
In the icy expanse of Antarctica, Little saw gentoo penguins. “They sound like donkeys braying, almost… It’s just ice – snow and ice – and the pink snow from their guano.” She explained that the pink color of penguin guano comes from their diet: they eat a lot of krill, which are pink.
The smell of a penguin colony is distinct. An “Explorer Academy” book contained a description she found accurate: “Fish, farts and ammonia.”
In South Georgia, they followed the last leg of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s most famous and disastrous expedition. After more than a year of peril following their ship being trapped in pack ice, Shackleton and five crew members made it to the uninhabited southern coast of South Georgia. With screws pushed into their boots, three of them walked a treacherous path of 32 miles over mountainous terrain to reach the whaling station.
Little walked part of his path, stating, “Hiking that, and I had my boots on, you know, and I’ve got my water bottle, and it was crazy! It was so hard. And just thinking about the human spirit that these men were able to get through all of this.”
“When we were hiking down, I could see why they slid,” she said. “They made a sled and they slid down this mountain because it was so steep. I really was amazed no one fell.”
A lot has changed on the island since then. Because whaling is not allowed anymore, the whale populations are coming back. But Little said she could still see the human influence on nature there.
While in South Georgia, she also saw lots of penguins, seals and whales.
There were even more penguins and other birds in the Falkland Islands.
“A lot of the black-browed albatross, and the cormorants, and the rockhopper penguins – to be able to kind of see them in their natural habitats.”
She mentioned how we think of penguins as only inhabiting cold places, but the Falkland Islands weren’t like that. She described white sandy beaches and tufts of grass taller than herself.
“It looks like a tropical area. It’s white sand – and again you’ve got penguins! You’ve got these rockhopper penguins. They do hop; it’s so funny to watch them hop around… One, and he’d get like two or three other people – or penguins – and they would start hopping. Then the group of three would become a group of six, as more of them would join. And then for whatever reason, they’d get somewhere and they’d be like, ‘Nope, we’re not going to continue on.’ Then they just hop all the way back.”
“The elephant seals were molting, so they just kind of laid on the beach. They look like these big, huge slugs that would just occasionally look at you and yawn,” she stated.
Through the entire trip, she saw about seven different species of penguins, four species of seals and multiple species of whales. She also learned a lot from the scientists, historians and National Geographic photographer on-board. She took copious notes, and was excited to share all she learned with her students.
While she was traveling, Little wrote a blog with four entries. To read her blog and view more of the photos she took, go to visitation.net/campus-life/news-social-media/news-details/~board/visitation-parent-e-news/post/ms-littles-big-adventure.
(Photos by Caroline Little)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.