The Washington County Historical Society announced a talk on how fire has affected forests by author Jeff Forester at 7 p.m. Tuesday May 24 at the Washington County Heritage Center, 862 S. Greeley St., Stillwater.
Forester’s book, “The Forest for the Trees: How Humans Shaped the Northwoods” will be available for purchase at the event.
This history of human relationship with the land starting with native Americans through the pioneering logging, the rise of industrial logging, creation of the United States Forest Service and the creation of a designated wilderness is visible in Minnesota.
The story of wildfire is told in full in Minnesota, from tribal fire regimes to reduce fire intensity and provide habitat for blueberries and wildlife, through catastrophic fires that killed hundreds in an afternoon, to the near eradication of fire for the first time since the last ice age, to fire reasserting itself on the landscape. By examining the Minnesota’s forests, we can see the full history of how humans shaped the northwoods.
Jeff Forester is a freelance writer whose work has been published in Whole Earth Review, Rolling Stone, Oregon Quarterly, and Timberline.
He is executive director of a nonprofit organization and an instructor at Concordia University in St. Paul.
The Washington County Heritage Center will be open at 6 p.m. prior to the event at 7 p.m. The program will also be available virtually on Zoom. Visit wchsmn.org/events to register for the online version.
The program is free to the public. No reservations required. For questions, contact Washington County Heritage Center Site Manager Emily Krawczewski at emily.krawczewski@wchsmn.org or 651-439-2298. The Washington County Heritage Center is open for visitors Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
