Angie Hong

In his 2005 book, The Last Child in the Woods, Richard Louv coined the term “nature-deficit disorder” to describe a constellation of physical and mental health problems in children and adults that are exacerbated by spending too little time in nature. The Natural Learning Initiative notes that spending time outdoors promotes creativity and problem solving, improves academic performance, reduces attention deficit disorder (ADD) symptoms, encourages physical activity, reduces stress, and improves social relations and self-discipline. Research from Harvard University and the University of Minnesota provide further evidence of nature’s healing power; spending time in nature reduces feelings of anxiety, anger, depression, and stress, and can even lower your blood pressure and cortisol levels.

During the late 1960s, ‘70s, and early ‘80s, wealthy families and philanthropic foundations in the Twin Cities area recognized the importance of connecting children with nature and began to establish nature centers in the rapidly developing suburbs. The first to open was Warner Nature Center in May Township, where the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation launched programming in 1965. The center was later sold to the Lee and Rose Warner Foundation (now Manitou Fund) in 1970 and continued operating through a contract with the Science Museum of Minnesota.

Load comments