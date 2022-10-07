Giant pumpkin

Are you ready for the pumpkins? Stillwater Harvest Fest is finally here, Oct. 8 and 9. Giant pumpkins, pie-eating contest, chili cook off, kids costume parade, scarecrow contest, pumpkin regatta, giant pumpkin drop and beer garden are among a few of the events Stillwater Harvest Fest has in store for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, 2022! Local Twin Cities band Free & Easy will be playing from 6 -8 p.m. on Saturday.

Located in North Lowell Park there will be activities for all age groups for both participating and watching. Everyone has a chance to cast their vote for the best chili made by local restaurants and enjoy a beer, soda or hard cider at this Summer Tuesdays, Inc. event.

Load comments