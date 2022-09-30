The United Way of Washington County East (UWWCE) and the City of Stillwater, along with Mayor Ted Kozlowski, have proclaimed the week of Oct. 10 through Oct. 14, “United Way Week.”
During this week, businesses throughout the Valley will participate in giving back to the United Way of Washington County East in a way tailored to them, (examples include rounding up at register, a percentage of weeks proceeds, or a giving jar on counter).
On Thursday, Sept. 15, the United Way of Washington County East hosted its annual Leadership Breakfast at the Royal Golf Club, raising $15,000 that will be given to 31 local charitable programs chosen by community members. A realtor competition is in full swing through the month of October, raising awareness and friendly competition amongst the realtors in the Valley, sponsored in part by SPAAR. Finally, a fun community evening at Lift Bridge Brewery is planned for Oct. 18, to raise money for the UWWCE. All are welcome.
United Way of Washington County East’s Vision is: A caring, engaged and vibrant community, a place where each person has a stable foundation for today, and a hopeful future. Their Mission is: to unite our community and local resources to give each person the opportunity to build a better life.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.