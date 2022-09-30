The United Way of Washington County East (UWWCE) and the City of Stillwater, along with Mayor Ted Kozlowski, have proclaimed the week of Oct. 10  through Oct. 14, “United Way Week.”

During this week, businesses throughout the Valley will participate in giving back to the United Way of Washington County East in a way tailored to them, (examples include rounding up at register, a percentage of weeks proceeds, or a giving jar on counter).

Load comments