Washington County will conduct a one-day household hazardous waste and electronics collection, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at Lily Lake Ice Arena, 1208 S. Greeley St., Stillwater.

One-day collections bring the services offered at the Washington County Environmental Center closer to residents, making it more convenient and practical for them to recycle and dispose of their electronics and household hazardous waste.

Load comments