Washington County will conduct a one-day household hazardous waste and electronics collection, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at Lily Lake Ice Arena, 1208 S. Greeley St., Stillwater.
One-day collections bring the services offered at the Washington County Environmental Center closer to residents, making it more convenient and practical for them to recycle and dispose of their electronics and household hazardous waste.
Confidential document shredding will be available at all events.
In addition to the satellite collection event, six dates have been set for confidential paper shredding at the Washington County Environmental Center. All events are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They will be Wednesdays: May 24, June 21, Aug. 2, Sept. 27, Nov. 8.
In addition to one-day collections, the Washington County Environmental Center, at 4039 Cottage Grove Drive in Woodbury, provides residents with a free and convenient disposal option for household hazardous waste, electronics and recyclables all year round.
It is open Tuesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The center accepts household hazardous waste, electronics, and recyclables. The center also has a free product room, in which residents may browse the shelves and take home previously-owned products, such as paint, stain, automotive supplies, household cleaners and other products. All items taken to the Environmental Center are inspected to determine if they are usable products.
