The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free Toast & Topics forum that will present the results of a study on how to better manage the public parking system. The forum takes place at the Lowell Inn Banquet Center, 102 N. Second St., on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Lance Bernard, planner and project manager with landscape architect firm HKGi, and Bill Turnblad, Stillwater’s community development director, will share the study’s preliminary findings and encourage questions and discussion on potential solutions.
Stillwater’s Downtown Parking Commission hired planning firm HKGi to assist in the study, with the goal of creating efficiencies that improve the downtown parking experience. HKGi has provided landscape design services for a variety of urban spaces, such as the downtown area in Chaska, Minn. and the Fernbrook Fields Athletic Complex in Maple Grove.
Stacie Jensen, communications manager at the Stillwater Chamber, encourages Chamber members and community members to attend and come with questions. This is especially important information for downtown business owners, Jensen said.
“We get a lot of questions coming into our office about parking, and this forum will provide good information that will answer questions and provide insight on what the big picture plans are,” Jensen said.
A free light breakfast with coffee and juice is provided. Informal networking will begin 7:30 a.m. with the forum taking place from 8 to 9 a.m.
