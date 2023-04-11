Fido is still going to need a license if located within the city limits of Stillwater, but discussion by the council this past week will make the process easier for many of the non-traditional pets. Multiple city code revisions were discussed at the April 4 Stillwater City Council meeting. First was a revision simplifying licenses for pets.

These pet licensing changes will no longer require a public hearing every time someone wants to license certain animals that a neighbor may be opposed to, according to the city. Most zoning restrictions may be lifted. The main concept here is that animal owners will still need to follow certain rules to ensure their animals don’t become a nuisance.

