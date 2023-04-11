Fido is still going to need a license if located within the city limits of Stillwater, but discussion by the council this past week will make the process easier for many of the non-traditional pets. Multiple city code revisions were discussed at the April 4 Stillwater City Council meeting. First was a revision simplifying licenses for pets.
These pet licensing changes will no longer require a public hearing every time someone wants to license certain animals that a neighbor may be opposed to, according to the city. Most zoning restrictions may be lifted. The main concept here is that animal owners will still need to follow certain rules to ensure their animals don’t become a nuisance.
At this point, with so many residents owning pets, the city code is not being enforced unless the animals get complaints or become a nuisance, according to the city. Additionally, there are many specific and strange rules in the existing code. For example, people can own a komodo dragon that is seven and a half feet, but komodo dragons over 8 feet long were not allowed.
The reasoning behind requiring licensing was to ensure that every pet in the city had their rabies shots and other required vaccinations and that these animals don’t become a public nuisance.
The part of the code requiring dog owners to license their pet if it becomes dangerous remains unchanged, and pets still need to receive vaccinations for public health and safety.
The requirement of permits for chickens and bees was discussed. “We’re literally talking about the birds and bees at council,” Council Member Larry Odebrecht commented. The idea of not allowing bees or chicken altogether was pondered, because many neighbors may dislike having chickens near their residence and because many people are allergic to bees. However, the idea was thrown out because that kind of policy would be too restrictive, according to the city.
City code about offenses against public safety were up next. City Attorney Kori Land found many provisions in the city code that will be eliminated: unenforceable code such as prohibiting “offensive, obscene or abusive language” and begging; things covered by state law, like disorderly conduct and drug paraphernalia; odd sections like a “prohibition on smoking and throwing hot and burning substances; and unlawful provisions like panhandling, which is covered under free speech.
Other parts in the public offenses code were simplified, modernized, added, or even rewritten at the request of Police Chief Brian Mueller.
Now that these discussions have taken place, final revisions will be made and approved in the near future.
Recognition
Two certificates of appreciation were presented. One for Andrew Strauss, who served the city for 18 years: 16 years as a water maintenance worker for the board of water commissioners and two years as public works lead worker. The other was for Carla Knippenberg for over two years as a member of the planning commission.
The month of April, 2023, was proclaimed as Donate Life Month, joining the nation in honoring organ and tissue donors, celebrating transplant recipients and raising awareness for those waiting for a life-altering or life-saving donation.
The Lift Bridge Road Race event of 2023 was approved. The event will take place on Saturday, June 24. The marathon has three routes mapped, a five-kilometer, 10-kilometer and 10-mile distances. All three courses end at the Lift Bridge Brewery. Mayor Ted Kozlowski said he looks forward to watching runners go by his house and might consider joining them next year, maybe.
The Downtown Lighting Project proposal was accepted, and the bid by Short Elliott Hendrickson, SEH, was approved. Council Member Michael Polehna took a moment to recognize that the main designer for this project is a resident of Stillwater and renowned designer for lighting, and he worked on the bridge and plaza lighting.
Following that, the meeting was closed for attorney-client privilege related to White Bear Lake litigation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.