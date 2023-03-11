Stillwater City Hall was full of Dutchtown residents for the public hearing on March 7 to appeal the HPC approval of most recent redesign of the Rambacher residence.
In 2013, a fire destroyed a Dutchtown home. Ryan and Andrea Rambacher purchased the lot at 1824 First St. N., and they have been working with the Heritage Preservation Commission and Stillwater’s Planning Commission since October of 2022 to design a new home in the vacant lot. The HPC approved their most recent design on the conditions that they reduce the proposed three-stall garage to two stalls and complete a neighborhood context study.
While this proposed home has made local and national news being dubbed a “McMansion,” Mayor Ted Kozlowski disagreed with that classification, calling it disingenuous.
Many of the residents spoke extensively on the history of Dutchtown. Donald Empson is a long-time resident who has completed several neighborhood surveys in the past and recruited another resident, Angela Anderson, to help him delve into this town’s rich history.
The history of Dutchtown was recorded in Old German. Anderson had to first translate it from Old German to Modern German, then from German to English.
In 1870, Dutchtown was Charlottenburg, a German company town started in 1854 and built around Schulenburg and Boeckler Mill. The town gradually became Deutschtown, due to its strong German heritage, before becoming the Dutchtown of today.
Empson described “The Dutchtown House” as small, symmetrical little houses dating back to the Civil War, “many of which must have been constructed by the Mill to house its workers.” He also stated that there have only been about five new houses built in Stillwater since 1960.
Resident Melanie Ebertz declared, “We are standing on the brink of Dutchtown extinction with this proposed build.”
“This proposal could set a dangerous precedence,” Ebertz said, quoting Kari Branjord, a Dutchtown resident who couldn’t make it to the meeting.
Many residents gave the slippery slope or domino effect argument: if this proposal is allowed, then there’s no point to the guidelines and they won’t be able to enforce them in the future.
There are three main points of contention on the proposed home: the roof style, the size and scale, and the rhythm of the streetscape.
Dutchtown houses and design guidelines feature gable roofs, where two sloping sides meet at the top.
According to Tim Gladhill, the HPC “expressed throughout the process that they’re not willing to do the true gable-end, gable-pitch roof.” So, if the Rambachers decide to continue trying to build on the lot, Gladhill stated that the HPC will discuss the roof design at length.
“How many people in Dutchtown have a basement?” Andrea asked while giving her comments. “I’m sure there are many.”
However, John Colburn stated that nine out of 11 homes are one story or less and feature a detached and/or single-stall garage, making the proposed two and a half story house with attached two-stall garage stand out.
Compared to the adjacent property at 1817 First St. N., the proposed house is not very big. However, residents stated the comparison is irrelevant because that lot is twice as large and is facing Second Street, not a street that characterizes Dutchtown.
The streetscape is, in short, what the street looks like. It is part of what makes Dutchtown look and feel so unique and historic. As Greg Otsuka put it, “The proposed house does not respect the rhythm of the streetscape.”
There were some sentiments that almost every resident of Dutchtown seemed to agree on. They want to welcome the Rambachers and like them, but they don’t want that house in their neighborhood. The design is beautiful and could easily be built in any other part of Stillwater, just not in historic Dutchtown. The HPC has guidelines for a reason, to protect the historic birthplace of Minnesota, and Dutchtown and its history are worth being preserved.
“It could’ve all been avoided if the HPC would’ve honored the Neighborhood Conservation guidelines,” Ebertz stated. “I just wonder why we as a neighborhood have to be standing here to fight for that preservation.”
The property owners, the Rambachers, spoke their feelings. In an emotional speech, Andrea stated, “the challenging topography of our lot requires unique solutions that we hoped would meet- be met with compassion and understanding. We want our children to be raised in a community that prioritizes people above rooflines and inclusivity above exclusivity.”
One resident agreed with the Rambachers and supported their design. Todd Dalberg and his wife bought and redesigned a home with the HPC within the past five years. He stated that three other homes were built at the same time, all met with no resistance.
When choosing where they wanted to raise their kids, Dalberg stated, “We came to Stillwater: warm, welcoming, loving neighborhood, right, that focuses on inclusion, family, diversity.” Community was and is important to them.
He was surprised by the opposition the Rambachers had been facing. He described how the Rambachers have worked with the HPC, met all the criteria, got it approved, and then residents created a Facebook page in opposition, reached out to the Pioneer Press to label the proposed house a McMansion and made statewide and national news.
“That is not the Stillwater I’ve come to know and love,” Dalberg stated. He feels the neighborhood is excluding and unwelcoming to the Rambachers. “There will be precedent based on this. And the precedent if this is overruled will be that any community can now choose who lives next to them, and that is a very dangerous look.”
In the most recent proposal, submitted after multiple redesigns, the Rambacher couple state they started designing their home about a year ago. At the public hearing on March 7, they stated that they have made several concessions, and at this point they just want a definitive answer.
That answer was no. Not without more redesigns and more concessions.
