Stillwater City Hall was full of Dutchtown residents for the public hearing on March 7 to appeal the HPC approval of most recent redesign of the Rambacher residence.

In 2013, a fire destroyed a Dutchtown home. Ryan and Andrea Rambacher purchased the lot at 1824 First St. N., and they have been working with the Heritage Preservation Commission and Stillwater’s Planning Commission since October of 2022 to design a new home in the vacant lot. The HPC approved their most recent design on the conditions that they reduce the proposed three-stall garage to two stalls and complete a neighborhood context study.

