All are invited to an education series at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater with special guest Vance Blackfox, citizen of the Cherokee Nation, founder and director of Other+Wise, and director of Indigenous Ministries and Tribal Relations of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) churchwide organization.
With a goal to listen, understand and connect—the series includes “Blanket Exercise” on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2-4 p.m. in the Garden Room at Trinity (ages 15 and up), “Indigenous Thought & Theology” on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 6:30-8 p.m. in the Worship Center at Trinity (open to all ages), and “Indian 101” on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 6:30-8 p.m. in the Worship Center at Trinity (open to all ages). Events are free provided by a generous grant from the Saint Paul Area Synod but do require registration. Detailed descriptions of each class and a sign-up form are available on Trinity Lutheran’s website at: https://trinitylc.org/welcome/who-we-are/racial-justice/.
Coinciding with the education series, Trinity Lutheran Church will host the traveling exhibit Why Treaties Matter: Self Government in the Dakota and Ojibwe Nations. This interactive exhibit emphasizes American Indian sovereignty as an ongoing continental reality. Learn from Dakota and Ojibwe Nations’ new and innovative ways to create community, build sustainable systems, and relate to one another. The exhibit is a collaboration of the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, the Minnesota Humanities Center, and the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian. This exhibit is open to the public Wednesday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-noon and 3:30-6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 29, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 30, noon-4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 4, 3:30-6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-noon & 3:30-6:30 p.m.
“We believe that sharing our stories and experiences (both ancient and new) are healing,” said Trinity’s pastor of Lifelong Faith Formation, Peter Weston Miller.
Trinity is located at 115 4th St. N. in Stillwater at the corner of Fourth and Myrtle Streets. Please use the main entrance on Fourth Street.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.