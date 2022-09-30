All are invited to an education series at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater with special guest Vance Blackfox, citizen of the Cherokee Nation, founder and director of Other+Wise, and director of Indigenous Ministries and Tribal Relations of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) churchwide organization.

With a goal to listen, understand and connect—the series includes “Blanket Exercise” on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2-4 p.m. in the Garden Room at Trinity (ages 15 and up), “Indigenous Thought & Theology” on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 6:30-8 p.m. in the Worship Center at Trinity (open to all ages), and “Indian 101” on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 6:30-8 p.m. in the Worship Center at Trinity (open to all ages). Events are free provided by a generous grant from the Saint Paul Area Synod but do require registration. Detailed descriptions of each class and a sign-up form are available on Trinity Lutheran’s website at: https://trinitylc.org/welcome/who-we-are/racial-justice/.

